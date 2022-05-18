Palmer seeks second term in Rochester's Ward 5

ROCHESTER — Shaun Palmer was the first incumbent Rochester City Council member to submit paperwork for re-election Tuesday.

“I have enjoyed serving the Fifth Ward these last three and half years,” he said. “I want to continue to engage all the citizens of Rochester in the decision-making process.”

As he seeks a second term, Palmer pointed to goals accomplished during his first, which include providing additional funding for Rochester parks and having three related master plans started and moving toward completion

He also said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to engage with district residents and make sure they are heard.

“The outreach we did on the North Broadway Project is an example of involving and informing all the citizens of Rochester,” he said, pointing to the involvement related to the reconstruction of Broadway Avenue between Civic Center Drive and the Zumbro River at Silver Lake Park.

The filing period for city council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot started Tuesday and ends May 31.

Palmer already faces a challenge from business owner Saida Omar , who also filed for a spot on the ballot Tuesday.

