Palmer seeks second term in Rochester's Ward 5

Incumbent says he wants to continue working with residents as part of the decision-making process.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 18, 2022 06:15 PM
ROCHESTER — Shaun Palmer was the first incumbent Rochester City Council member to submit paperwork for re-election Tuesday.

“I have enjoyed serving the Fifth Ward these last three and half years,” he said. “I want to continue to engage all the citizens of Rochester in the decision-making process.”

As he seeks a second term, Palmer pointed to goals accomplished during his first, which include providing additional funding for Rochester parks and having three related master plans started and moving toward completion

He also said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to engage with district residents and make sure they are heard.

“The outreach we did on the North Broadway Project is an example of involving and informing all the citizens of Rochester,” he said, pointing to the involvement related to the reconstruction of Broadway Avenue between Civic Center Drive and the Zumbro River at Silver Lake Park.

The filing period for city council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot started Tuesday and ends May 31.

Palmer already faces a challenge from business owner Saida Omar , who also filed for a spot on the ballot Tuesday.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
