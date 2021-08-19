Pandemic-created pileup of court cases could take two years to resolve

While many are eager to return to business as usual in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, getting there won’t happen quickly for the state’s district courts, despite ambitious goals to clear the thousands of accumulated cases.

The exact details of how the state’s 10 judicial districts plan to meet the goals are still being formed, but the importance of making sure people have timely access to the courts is clear.

“The fact of the matter is, one of the basic foundations of our system is timely access to justice, and just because you don't have a case right now or you don't know someone who has a case right now, as a person of the state of Minnesota, I think it's good to know that you can count on your court system,” said Michelle Lawson, a Clay County judge and vice chair of the Judicial Council. “If we don't take some action to reduce the backlog, we are going to risk harming the people of our state and are jeopardizing trust in the system.”

For many district courts, the backlog exists among cases classified as “major criminal cases," which includes all felonies and gross misdemeanors. As of Aug. 9, there was a 40% increase of active pending major criminal cases -- 14,426 -- statewide compared to March 2020, according to a spokesman for the Minnesota Judicial Branch State Court Administrator's Office.

In the 3rd Judicial District, which is comprised of 11 counties in Southeastern Minnesota including Dodge, Olmsted and Mower, there was a 47% increase in active pending major criminal cases compared to March 2020. (There were 1,428 active cases in the district as of Aug. 9.)

“I like to remind everyone we are not talking about backlog, we are talking about individual people,” said Meg M. Mitchell, chief public defender of the 3rd Judicial District. “Individual people who have a specific story that needs to be heard and services that they need, and they are in a line, and the line is really incredibly backed up.”

How the backlog will be addressed is still being worked out. For now, each of the 10 judicial districts is tasked with coming up with a strategy they will present at a meeting with all the districts. The plans require buy-in from all those involved in the criminal legal system, including judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and others.

Lawson said the judicial branch’s approach to the backlog will be deliberate, thoughtful and intentional. Beginning Nov. 1, there is a statewide goal to reduce major criminal cases by 20% every four months.

“By doing that, by the end of our biennium on June 30, 2023, the major criminal backlog will be resolved,” Lawson said. “We will still have cases, but will be down to a level that is more consistent to what we would have seen but for COVID."

The courts never closed during the pandemic, but filings of criminal complaints from prosecutors came to a crawl because they waited to file charges in cases in which a person was not already in law enforcement custody. Only the most serious of cases and those that involved a person in jail on a pre-trial basis were scheduled to be heard by a judge.

“During the pandemic, all filings, all case types decreased — criminal filings decreased, family filings decreased, civil filings — everything went down,” Dodge County District Court Judge Jodi Williamson said in late June as her tenure as chief judge of the 3rd Judicial District drew to a close.

But clearance rates for family and civil cases were maintained and were “excellent” — remained in the 90th percentile — across the 3rd Judicial District’s 11 county courts.

Adapting for the present, preparing for the future

As the COVID-19 months went on and the state and the courts adapted to the new reality, technology played an important role in getting people in front of a judge, virtually.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch issued an order in May to expand in-person court proceedings in June but well before that, Olmsted County District Court built a larger court space to allow for social distancing requirements. While those have since ended and the Judicial Branch’s executive order on masking has concluded, the county is still able to use the new court space for trials.

But having the space is only part of the issue, as the courts need to have enough staff and attorneys to make them happen.

One way district courts will work to reduce the backlog of cases will be to use so-called senior judges. These are judges who have retired but have agreed to come back to work and will handle a limited type of cases. Senior judges are able to hear all case types but typically handle those types of hearings that can be handled in a day as they don’t have the background resources to do complex hearings.

The increased staffing isn’t limited to the bench. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said his office would likely need additional staff to help relieve pressure on senior staff. That would mean new attorneys to help with the daily influx of cases, as well as assistant staff. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioner recently approved the hiring of three positions — an entry level criminal prosecutor, a civil legal assistant and a victim-witness assistant.

While civil cases, like child protection or adult protection cases, mostly continued on through the pandemic with little delay, Ostrem said his office will be facing at least two unique projects in the coming years: a 100% increase in tax appeals, and redistricting efforts following the 2020 Census results. Mark Krupski, Olmsted County’s director of Property Records and Licensing, said the pandemic is among several potential factors fueling the increase in tax appeals, since property owners are pointing to decreasing values during the past year.

In a pandemic status

While focus is being directed toward major criminal cases that are mostly handled by county attorneys, city attorneys who handle criminal matters are left with many cases in so-called pandemic status. Being in pandemic status means that a formal charge has been filed and a person may have even made a first appearance in court or more, but no new dates are being assigned.

As the Rochester City Attorney’s Office starts to get back into the courtroom, interim city Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said the focus and top priority will be crimes involving people like domestic assaults and order-for-protection cases.

“We need some new ideas,” Spindler-Krage said. “We need some different processes that get us to ideally the same end goal — a reasonable resolution, mindful of public safety, mindful of victim perspective and input, but gets us there without a trial setting.”