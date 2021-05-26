Pandemic impacts Rochester Public School's upcoming budget

Rochester Public Schools has received funding to help weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's still facing a deficit due to rising expenses.

On Tuesday, the School Board reviewed the proposed budget for the 2021-22 year. It shows anticipated revenue of about $330 million, and anticipated expenditures of $430 million. Most of the difference can be attributed to the district's building projects.

The district is anticipating a 1% increase in state aid. RPS Finance Director John Carlson said the district could receive as much as a 2% increase. The board is expected to review the budget again during its meeting on June 1.

Even with a 2% increase in state aid, the district is still likely to spend more than it brings in. Carlson said the district's expenses typically go up 2% to 3% a year.

"Most of the reason we are experiencing a deficit is because we have (fewer) students than we did," said Carlson, who also attributed the problem to rising expenses. "There's just a natural disconnect there when your expenses are rising faster than your revenue."

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the state's funding formula does not rise with the cost of inflation. Because of that, school districts have to find alternative ways to fill any gaps between funding and costs.

At face value, it appears the district is spending $100 million more than it is taking in during the course of a single year. Most of that discrepancy can be attributed to the district's 2019 voter-approved referendum.

The district received the funding for its building projects shortly after the referendum was passed. Because of that, the expenses in the construction fund for the coming year far outweigh the revenue that will be coming in for that same category.

"That huge difference — that $100 million difference is really related to spending the last third of the construction dollars for the new schools," Carlson said.

The numbers for the coming year's general fund are a lot closer than those from the overall budget. The revenue for the general fund is expected to be $244.5 million. The expenses for the general fund are expected to be $245.8 million,a difference of about $1.36 million.

According to the budget summary, the district's levies (both voter-approved and non-voter-approved) will amount to $69.3 million for the 2021-22 year. That represents an increase of $3.3 million in revenue for the district. That will help cover an increase of $1.8 million in the district's unemployment insurance, a result of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that increase in levies, the school district's impact on property taxes is expected to decrease this year. According to Carlson's presentation, the district's taxes on a home valued at $200,000 will be $748. That's down from the $769 recorded in 2020, but up from the $722 recorded in 2019.

Source: Rochester Public Schools

"There are more homes, more properties, more businesses paying into the system," Carlson said. "As there's growth, then the actual individual responsibility can stay flat, or sometimes even go down."

The loss of students attending Rochester's public schools can be attributed to the pandemic. At the start of 2020, RPS recorded 17,635 students. That was a decrease of more than 600 students from the 18,296 recorded in 2019. The district doesn't expect to hit the 18,000 mark again until 2023-24.

Carlson said the district will be hiring fewer staff to correlate with the lower number of students. A lot of that reduction, he clarified, will come via retirements and staff members who have chosen to leave.

"The people that want jobs have jobs," he said.

RPS has received assistance for any economic wounds it may have suffered from the pandemic. The district has received or will receive more than $31 million in federal relief funding. Overall, that comes to about $1,700 per student.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theoretically, the district could be in line to receive even more funding. Carlson said he did not factor the potential relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act into the budget preview. Carlson said one reason is because there is some "community engagement" that needs to take place first. He also referenced the upcoming change in administration.

"We did not include that revenue within this budget," Carlson said. "Superintendent Muñoz feels strongly that Superintendent (Kent) Pekel should have input as to how that should be allocated." Muñoz leaves the district June 30 and Pekel takes over on July 1.