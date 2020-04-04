A hotline to answer questions about the coronavirus and COVID-19 starting ringing as soon as it was launched a week ago.
The majority of all the calls -- about 60 a day -- are from people worried they might have the virus.
“About two-thirds of them are about getting tested,” said Kim Edson, Rochester Public Library’s head of reader services, noting those callers are being referred to local nursing lines.
Mayo Clinic patients can call 507-293-9525 for health-related COVID-19 questions, and others can call Olmsted Medical Center staff at 507-292-7266 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekend.
On the city hotline, a team of 16 library staff members are fielding the calls. They are working four-hour shifts to cover the line from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
The hotline number is 507-328-2822.
The calls do follow some themes.
WHAT’S A SAFE DISTANCE?
Many of the concerns revolve around the call to maintain safe physical distances from people outside a single household. Some people are reporting violations, while others are asking questions about what’s allowed.
“Social distancing and sheltering in place is really hard, and people are wanting to test what the lines of that are,” Edson said.
“The No. 1 thing we say is ‘Please stay home; stay home and save lives,’” she added. “That is the No. 1 thing anyone can do.”
During a Post Bulletin Facebook Live discussion on Thursday, Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs acknowledged the challenge and encouraged people to find ways to maintain the recommended physical distance without socially isolating.
“You want to think about mental health with this as well,” he said, noting outdoor conversations from at least a 6- to 8-foot distance can help maintain community connections.
At the same time, he said community caution and cooperation in maintaining safe physical distances is needed.
“You can’t do this by yourself,” he said. “This has got to be a community-wide effort. If we have gaps in it, that gives the virus a chance to jump from person to person.”
When it comes to potential distancing violations, Rochester Emergency Management Director Ken Jones said the hotline calls help track trends, which have led to limiting access to areas where gathering is common.
“We’re just trying to protect people for their own good,” he said.
HOW DO I CONNECT WITH RESOURCES?
Edson said individuals are also asking about expected federal stimulus checks, and business owners are looking for resources.
Others are seeking help for a variety of needs.
“I think it’s important for people to know there are a number of community resources out there,” she said.
Library staff members have an ever-expanding list of local, state and federal resources for potential referrals.
Jones said that’s important, since needs vary throughout the community.
“Everybody comes with a unique circumstance, and we don’t want to come up with a cookie-cutter response,” he said.
WHEN WILL THIS BE OVER?
Edson said some callers have asked unanswerable questions this week, such as when the pandemic will end, but staff continues to offer support by providing the information that is available.
Jones said that’s important.
“We’re not going to have answers for everyone, but we are doing our best,” he said.
Edson said it’s still important to hear the questions being asked, even if definitive answers aren’t possible. She said the inquiries help the city understand what information is needed and what actions could be taken.