The arrival of warmer weather usually means the start of a summer calendar chock-full of events, but the global coroanvirus pandemic has put many of those events on hold.
A few have been rescheduled, some have been canceled and others are planning to continue on. Here is a list of some early summer events in the area:
100-Mile Garage Sale -- Originally scheduled for April 30-May 3, it has been rescheduled to Sept. 10-13.
Rhubarb Festival, Lanesboro -- Originally scheduled for June 6, it has been canceled.
Tour de Pepin, Lake City -- Registration opening delayed until April 21, event may be rescheduled, according to an April 1 Facebook post.
Cheese Festival, Pine Island -- Scheduled for June 4-7. Terrilynn Twaddle, Cheese Festival Board president, said the festival will occur as scheduled with guidelines likely to be updated in between now and the event. “We will review guidelines at the beginning of May and for the foreseeable future and make a decision at that time,” Twaddle said in a Facebook message.
Meet Me Under the Bridge, Wabasha -- The free summer concert series, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays June 5 through Sept. 4 at Heritage Park on Main Street West will go on as planned.
River Junction Arts Council President Jenn Rohrer said that for now, the concerts have not been canceled. With 14 bands booked for the outdoor summer concert series, Rohrer said it will continue as scheduled until more is known or organizers are told to cancel. See www.rjac.org/concerts.html.
Summer Sundays at Squash Blossom Farm, Oronoco -- All events are on hold, but the farm is hoping to resume its Summer Sundays pizza and music, as well as its fall events, when the pandemic is under control.
"In the meanwhile, we are contemplating offering takeout wood-fired pizza a couple times a week on a small scale and setting up a farmstand at the end of our driveway once the gardens begin producing," the farm wrote in a Facebook message. Wood-fired sourdough breads are for sale at People's Food Co-op. Breads and pastries are available online through the Rochester Farmers Market.
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza, West Concord -- Berne Wood-Fired Pizza has been adding summer events to its Facebook page in recent weeks; no final decisions have been made on how the venue will proceed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.