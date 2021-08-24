Parents protest Pine Island Schools' decision to mask up

PINE ISLAND — Dozens of parents and residents gathered before the Pine Island School Board meeting Monday night let the school board know they are unhappy with the board's decision last week to mandate that masks be worn by everyone in the district's schools at the start of the school year.

With no public comment allowed on the agenda of the special school board meeting, district residents, at the urging of an anti-mask mandate Facebook group, gathered to voice their displeasure with the mask requirement.

School begins Monday for grades 6-12, and begins Sept. 3 for pre-K through fifth grade.

"It's their job to see my kids get an education, not keep a mask on their faces," said Steven Kohman, an Oronoco resident whose two children are Pine Island students.

Kohman said he's tired of the mask mandates and living in fear of COVID-19, and so are his children. And after a summer of no masks, they all don't want to return to masks at the start of school.

"It's not fair to them," Kohman said.

He fears the district's mask mandate, which will be reviewed at each school board meeting and technically expires on Oct. 29, the end of the first quarter, will be extended through the entire school year.

If that's the case, Jenny Julson said she's not sure what she'll do.

"They all played together, all mingled together, went to the arcade all summer," she said.

Julson said she's not sure what'll happen with her two children – one entering sixth grade, one entering eighth grade – when they are required to wear a mask for the start of the school year. She wishes the district would offer a distance-learning option, but that is not available yet.

Her daughter, she said, was looking forward to going back to school to see her friends every day.

"She'd like to be with friends in a social environment, but she'd rather stay home than wear a mask," Julson said. "That speaks volumes."

Pine Island resident Sara Bertichinger said while she doesn't yet have school-age children, she believes the school board has overstepped its bounds, taking away parental rights, the freedom to choose and liberty.

She came Monday night to show the school board that the people of Pine Island believe the board got it wrong last week when it took the choice of masking away from parents. And while Monday night's special school board meeting was not set up to revisit the masking decision, she wanted to make sure her voice was heard.

"They need to know what the city thinks," Bertichinger said. "We're hoping to influence future decisions."