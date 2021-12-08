Park board adds Pledge of Allegiance to in-person meetings

Rochester’s Park Board approved plans to start its meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance eight months after some city residents opposed the board president’s comments about the American flag.

“I believe, in my humble opinion, that the flag is a representation of freedom in the U.S.,” park board member Dick Dale said Tuesday as he called for starting in-person meetings with the pledge.

He said the freedom extends to people who disagree.

“If in fact a person doesn’t want to say the pledge of allegiance, they don’t have to,” he said. “They can kneel down, they can sit down, they can lie down, they can do whatever they want to.”

Dale was joined by two of the board’s seven members, but it was enough for a majority of voting members when three others opted not to vote.

Board member Chad Ramaker supported the change, but didn't like the politicization of the topic.

“I came to the park board to do what the mission and vision of the park board is, not get involved in any politics,” he said.

Dale and Ramaker were joined by board member Kaia Yngve to support adding the pledge to in-person meetings.

Board member Angela Gupta, the sole opposing vote, said she believes the action is counter to the board’s unity proclamation since some residents might not feel welcomed if the Pledge of Allegiance is part of each meeting.

“I worry that creating an opening ceremony at the park and rec meeting, during which we institutionally recite the Pledge of Allegiance during in-person meetings, will create barriers and unnecessary anxiety for Rochester’s growing diversity of residents,” she said, adding that the phrase “under God” causes heartache for many.

Ramaker said the same could be said for people who support the flag as a specific symbol of their views.

“I see (opposing pledge) as disenfranchising the right and playing into their narrative that the left hates the right, so I’m trying to go above it, not with it,” he said.

Board member Vickie Anderson said she shares the concern, which is why she didn’t vote on the issue.

“I think it is something that is supposed to be a uniting factor,” she said of the American flag, noting it has become a symbol of division.

Park Board President Linnea Archer, whose April 6 comments about plans to add a second flag to Soldiers Field Park sparked criticism, said she doesn’t see the pledge as a needed addition to board meetings, but she also doesn’t oppose it.

“It feels like a political move on our part, and that makes me uncomfortable,” she said. Other volunteer city boards and commissions don’t include the pledge at meetings.

During the April meeting, Archer supported adding the second flag but also pointed to the potential for conflicting messages.

“I’m not suggesting we not have it there, because it’s appropriate, but the American flag for many is patriotic but for others it is a sign of injustices,” she said at the time.

Archer and Anderson were joined by board member Dan Veith in abstaining from Tuesday's vote.

