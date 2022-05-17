Park Board appointment raises diversity concerns

ROCHESTER — The proposed appointment of a former Rochester City Council member to the city’s Park Board sparked concern Monday.

“I was surprised to see Mr. (Mark) Bilderback was recommended for that role,” Rochester resident Abe Sauer told the council Monday.

While he called Bilderback “a great candidate in many ways,” he said he believes there are other people who could represent the Southeast Rochester ward on the Park Board.

“In the last 24 hours I’ve been making some phone calls and I found other people, who are in Ward 4, who I think are the next generation that can get into these leadership roles,” Sauer said, without naming specific potential candidates for the volunteer position.

Rochester resident Barry Skolnick told the council he disagrees, citing the need for experience on the Park Board, which provides oversight for the Parks and Recreation Department.

“We can’t always do things for the young people,” Skolnick said. “He represents seniors, and they count, too.”

Neither resident lives in Ward 4, which hasn’t had a Park Board representative since early March.

Bilderback, who stepped down from the council at the end of 2020, was asked by Rochester Mayor Norton to fill the vacant position following a monthslong search to replace Kaia Yngve after her resignation.

Council President Brooke Carlson asked the council to deny the appointment to make way for other applicants from Ward 4.

The subject of diversity on volunteer boards and commissions has been a subject of discussion by past councils and residents for years, with a variety of different approaches taken.

Carlson cited the diversity of the ward and called for a need for more outreach to residents who might not have been aware of the opening in her request.

“The fact that we’ve had so little applicants is alarming to me,” she said “It means that there are barriers.”

Council member Shaun Palmer, who represents Ward 5, which sits north of Ward 4, said he’s been seeking potential applicants for six week with an eye on board diversity, but hasn’t found one who has been willing to apply.

He said part of the challenge is the nature of the volunteer job, since the Park Board is somewhat unique in having members represent specific wards, which can lead to increased calls from residents.

“It’s a time-consuming, thankless job, but it’s a needed job,” he said.

Norton said that has been part of the challenge, pointing to a candidate for the position who opted not to accept after she reflected on the time commitment.

With the discussion of board and commission diversity sparked, Norton presented data from a recent survey of members that points to racial diversity being close to the city’s demographics.

It also shows that the average age of members is older than 45, but the 35 to 44 age group has the greatest representation on the volunteer boards.

“I have appointed many young people and many people of color over the past three and a half years,” she said, but noted it’s not only about demographics.

She said one area she continues to work on is the effort to gender balance the boards and commissions, whose overall membership is 57% male, according to the recent survey.

However, Norton said some boards, including the Park Board, require added commitment and the ability to provide added oversight, especially with some controversial decisions that have broad impacts.

Council member Nick Campion said he sees appointments to board and commissions as a way to hone such skills within the community.

“I do think it’s important that we do get people with lower experience or potentially no experience, but with skill sets that are new, that can develop,” he said, pointing to his own experience on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission before seeking a council seat.

Council member Molly Dennis said it’s also an opportunity to bring new perspectives, citing a history of boards and commissions being dominated by white men.

“There are so many people who see the world through different lenses,” she said.

While the City Council voted 6-1 to confirm Bilderback’s appointment to the Park Board, the members opted to limit the appointment to the remainder of the existing term, which ends June 13.

Carlson was the sole opposition, but other council members said the move opens the option to address her concerns this year.

“I have been approached by people who want to apply,” Campion said. “They know they are on the clock now.”

Following the council meeting, Bilderback said he's not concerned about the short appointment.

"If it encourages someone to sign up, it's good," he said.

Applications for the Park Board position, as well as other openings, can be submitted online at www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions .

Norton said the process includes answering four questions and submitting a resume before she interviews selected candidates.