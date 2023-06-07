Park encampments increase as Rochester steps up action to clear them

ROCHESTER — Approximately 20 camps have been removed from Rochester city parks this year, but others continue to pop up – sometimes in a location cleared days earlier.

“Even though we are stepping things up, there is going to be a lot of moving from site to site,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said. “We will be chasing some of these folks around. It’s not an ideal situation.”

On Tuesday, Widman outlined the city’s current approach for the Rochester Park Board.

In recent years, when a newly discovered camp was identified, county housing staff was contacted to provide outreach before any action was taken by the city.

Once all housing options were exhausted, parks staff and police would post a 48-hour notice before removing the camp, providing time for any possessions to be removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Widman said the 48-hour notice now occurs alongside efforts to help secure housing options.

“We start the clock at the first sighting,” he said, adding that it typically takes a day after the 48-hour notice expires to remove a camp.

Mike Schraber, the city’s parks operation manager, said the camps cleared from parks this year have each housed one to six people.

“I think it’s double of what we’ve had in the past,” he said of the 20 or so camps, adding that the items left behind can range from nearly nothing to needing multiple dumpsters.

While the campsites are removed, Widman stressed that the occupants have the right to be in parks during operating hours.

“We do that compassionately,” he said of removing the camps. “We are not forcing people out of the parks.”

The increase in the number of camps comes as the number of people experiencing homelessness appear to outnumber the available emergency shelter beds.

According to Alex Hurlebaus, director of social services for The Landing MN, 352 people visited the organization's day shelter at 426 Third Ave SE last month, but only 65 overnight shelter beds are available in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Widman said some of those beds are empty when parks staff discover a camp, but not always.

“Sometimes it balances out, and there are some nights that it does not,” he said.

Dan Fifield, co-founder of The Landing, said available beds don’t help all the people who are inclined to camp in parks, because some might be banned from a shelter and others live with anxiety issues that make sleeping in a crowded facility impossible.

As Widman outlined current practices for dealing with camps, Park Board member Angela Gupta asked whether a better approach would be to designate a camping area for people experiencing homelessness.

Widman said such efforts have been successful in other cities, but they come with challenges, which includes providing resources to maintain the area.

Fifield said he’s proposed the idea of a designated campsite in the past and even knows of a group that would step in to maintain the area. He said it would address many existing concerns that aren’t likely to go away.

“There are those individuals that are always going to camp regardless of what happens, and it’s a lot easier to try to manage it than it is to run them all over town from one spot to another,” he said.

Widman said finding the right site would also be a challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the criticism of that concept is that it's centralizing the issue,” he said. “People don’t like to have trails in their yard; they definitely would not want an organized encampment.”

He added that the challenges aren’t unique to Rochester.

“If you ask any parks and recreation team across the country, this is an issue right now, especially in cities of our size and larger intensity,” he told the Park Board.

Options for dealing with local concerns are expected to be discussed next week during a Rochester City Council study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Widman said the council is slated to review existing policies related to encampments in city parks, as well as a variety of other items related to people experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

He said the needs extend beyond the city’s parks.

“It’s a communitywide issue,” he said. “It happens to show up as a symptom in the park system.”