Park survey results expected to drive funding decisions

Eighty percent of recently surveyed Rochester residents report being satisfied with the city’s parks.

It’s up from 72 percent in a 2016 survey, and the results will be used to determine whether city officials are on the right path for planned park improvements.

The recent survey, which saw 732 of 5,500 randomly mailed surveys returned, indicates the most accessed parts of the parks and recreation system are community and regional parks, the paved trail system and open space or natural areas.

The survey results also include 1,444 completed questionnaires that were accessed when the city invited all residents to participate.

More than half -- 57 percent -- of all respondents said they were unfamiliar with the 2016 system plan that identified $80 million in potential projects to upgrade the system. Another 30 percent said they were aware of the plan, but were not familiar with its contents.

Rochester City Council members have questioned whether the needs and expectations defined in the five-year-old plan still meet the needs of local residents, who recently approved a referendum to provide $2 million annually to support park and recreation upgrades.

The survey was conducted to gauge community interests, and the findings will be presented to the council and the city’s Park Board during a joint 3:30 p.m. study session Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

The survey points to community and regional parks, Quarry Hill Nature Center and paved trails as key funding priorities for the survey respondents.

While 6 percent of the respondents said they hadn’t used any park amenities in the past two years, 54 percent said they had engaged in at least one active program during that time.

Eleven percent of the participants said they use city parks daily, and 37 percent said they are in parks several times a week, with another 15 percent saying they visit at least once a week.

On Monday, the council and park board will be asked whether the survey provides enough information to set priorities for future spending and whether they are interested in adopting a plan that would accelerate investment by borrowing funds and using the annual dedicated tax funding for loan payments.

