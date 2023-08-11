Parking is about connecting, US Sen. Tina Smith says in Rochester visit

ROCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said federal funds for a planned North Broadway Avenue park-and-ride facility is about more than making space for cars.

“You are creating a place for people to put their cars so they can connect in all the ways people are supposed to connect,” the Minnesota Democrat said of the two-story facility planned near the Rochester Recreation Center. “That’s the way that infrastructure is supposed to work.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced in June that the city will receive $7.4 million for the project, as part of nearly $1.7 billion being used for transit projects throughout the country.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature also approved $800,000 to help design the facility, which is expected to create 200 parking stalls for commuters seeking to reach downtown and other areas, as well as added parking for weekend events at the Rec Center and 125 Live.

Thursday afternoon, Smith visited 125 Live to hold a roundtable with community members to discuss the progress of the project, as well as the potential impacts.

Design work is set to start as soon as the city receives approval to spend the state funds, and construction is set to start next spring, with the possibility of having the new parking stalls operational as early as the end of 2024.

While Smith said the fact that work is expected to start within months of receiving notice of the federal funding is impressive, she’s also impressed by the opportunities the new parking will bring.

Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb, who worked with Smith when she served as chairwoman of the state’s DMC Corp. board, said the new parking will reduce the number of individual cars headed downtown on a daily basis, while creating other advantages.

“It creates more opportunity for people who must drive downtown to more easily get to downtown, so think of patients and customers of downtown businesses,” he said.

Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb speaks with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, outside 125 Live following a roundtable discussion on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Ryan Parsons, president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, said the location also creates new opportunities to attract workers and future development to the city.

“When we add infrastructure developments like this, it only enhances the Rochester area’s ability to compete with other communities,” he said.

Beyond the economic impact, Smith said the location will help increase mobility for seniors who want to connect with 125 Live.

Kari Etrheim, 125 Live board president, said members are excited by the flexibility regular bus traffic to the park-and-ride facility will bring, with the opportunity to go downtown for lunch or other activities without needing to move their cars after a 125 Live visit.

She said the hope is that older downtown residents will also be able to use city buses more easily to access 125 Live activities, since downtown buses will add flexibility to the new park-and-ride site.

Smith also pointed to other local initiatives that will benefit from the planned construction, including diversity, equity and inclusion goals, since the federal project comes with requirements that work include hiring minority- and women-owned businesses.

The goal plays into the city’s Equity in Economic Development – Career Pathways for Women of Color program, which was launched with a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies and $750,000 in federal funds.

Fatuma Ahmed, co-founder of Pamoja Women, said such requirements helps highlight that all residents are invited to participate in the city’s growth as her foundation works to help women and girls of East African heritage understand the opportunities that exist for them in Rochester.

“It’s always important to work with inclusion,” she said. “Put the people who know about their communities there, and let them speak for their communities.”

Following the roundtable, Smith said creating the added inclusion with infrastructure is an exciting step in Rochester’s growth.

“For a city to be successful like Rochester, there needs to be a way for everyone to get around to get connected to the services they need and the social connection they need,” she said.

In addition to the Rochester roundtable discussion, Smith made stops in Southeast Minnesota to discuss economic development, rural broadband and farming issues.

She said the visits throughout the region demonstrated that the work being done in Washington is spurring positive outcomes.

“We still have issues we are working on as a state and as a country, but I see in Southeast Minnesota a lot of the answers to the questions people are asking about how we can be successful,” she said.