City Administration issued a 30-day moratorium on meter enforcement, effective immediately. This temporary measure, supported by the Chamber of Commerce and the Rochester Downtown Alliance, is subject to change as necessary to meet the needs of the community. Businesses that require parking for take-out services can obtain a Right of Way permit from the Public Works Department (pwpermits@rochestermn.gov).
This measure further loosens parking restrictions in the downtown district in order to support the City’s economic stability objectives. Parkers are urged to only use these metered spaces for short term use. Last week, the city announced an end to season parking requirements such as alternate side parking. Also, the enforcement of residential parking permit zones has been suspended until the end of March.
All other parking ordinances remain in effect including no parking zones (including driveways, fire hydrants, and mailboxes), and overnight parking restrictions. Please observe all posted signs in the downtown area.
