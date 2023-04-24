Parks and fire department continue controlled burns in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department will be conducting controlled burns in four parks this week.

The fire department is using this opportunity to conduct training that is hard to replicate in a normal training environment.

The activities will entail burns in grass and prairie areas that normally do not get mowed during the summer months. The teams will continue to monitor the potential for critical fire weather and modify the schedule as needed.

The locations include:



Northern Hills Park: 4805 West Circle Drive NW

Essex Park: 5455 W. River Road NW

Fox Trails Park: 2652 Heartland Drive NW

Cascade Lake Park, near U.S. Highway 14

There will be potential for smoke in the air while burning and the slight possibility that the ash might spread through the air.

The fire department is recommending area residents keep windows closed if firefighters are seen in the area. These burns do not typically take much time.

Burns are carried out in the spring and fall as time allows.

Some of the benefits of this activity include: