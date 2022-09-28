We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Passenger, drivers injured in three-vehicle crash in Red Wing

The three drivers and one passenger were transported to Mayo Clinic Heath Systems Red Wing.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 28, 2022 08:26 AM
RED WING — One individual was seriously injured and three individuals had non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Red Wing.

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday while traveling near Withers Harbor Drive on Highway 61, a 2016 Dodge Dart hit a 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the southbound lane. The Sonata then hit a 2010 Toyota Prius traveling north, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Drivers Shaunna Marrowbone Maldacker, 42 of St. Cloud, Savannah Rora Nelson, 29 of Kuna, Idaho, and Margaret Joan Berg, 83 of Lake City, Minnesota, were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries. As a passenger in the Prius, 86-year-old Harold Henry Berg of Lake City suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the report. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Red Wing.

The Red Wing Police Department and Ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
