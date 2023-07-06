Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Passenger injured in Marion Township crash Wednesday afternoon

The passenger was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
By Staff reports
Today at 7:50 PM

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A child was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Marion Township on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023.

A 2013 Nissan Sentra, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and a 2003 Buick Lesabre collided while traveling south on Highway 52, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Buick was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The Buick driver, 18-year-old Jonathan David Rothen of Lanesboro, was uninjured in the crash. Two other 16-year-old passengers were also uninjured, according to the report.

Find more news important to you

The Nissan driver, 18-year-old Chloe Alyssa Mart of Utica, and the Hyundai driver, 23-year-old Abigail Dawn Stafslien-Dumale of La Crosse, Wisconsin, did not sustain injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Marion - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Driver injured in semi vs. vehicle collision near Marion
20m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
image006.png
Local
Public invited to MnDOT hearing on July 20 for proposed U.S. Highway 14 project
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Towers Condominiums
Local
City of Rochester approves 'partial occupancy' return to Rochester Towers
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open second half with Independence Day dud
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man charged in sexual assault of girl under 13, lewdly exposing himself to others
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Your Style - Kathleen Harrington
Lifestyle
Attitude added to classic styles
11h ago
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
The Lonley Knees will perfrom at Little Thistle Brewing on July 9th.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A little Sunday music at Little Thistle Brewing
13h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers