Passenger injured in Marion Township crash Wednesday afternoon

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A child was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Marion Township on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023.

A 2013 Nissan Sentra, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and a 2003 Buick Lesabre collided while traveling south on Highway 52, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Buick was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The Buick driver, 18-year-old Jonathan David Rothen of Lanesboro, was uninjured in the crash. Two other 16-year-old passengers were also uninjured, according to the report.

The Nissan driver, 18-year-old Chloe Alyssa Mart of Utica, and the Hyundai driver, 23-year-old Abigail Dawn Stafslien-Dumale of La Crosse, Wisconsin, did not sustain injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.