Do you want your Passover Seder to go? How about Easter service via drive thru?
Religious leaders preparing for spring holiday observances seem to be taking cues from the fast food industry.
With policies in place across the state to limit gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, religious leaders are finding ways to bring people together for upcoming holidays without physically bringing them together.
Chabad of Southeast Minnesota is offering Seder to-go kits. The Seder is a ceremonial dinner marking the first of the two nights of Passover — a Jewish observance of the Jews' exodus from Egypt.
It includes unleavened bread made by hand. Acquiring the items and food has been a challenge during the pandemic, said Rabbi Shloime Greene.
“There’s been a lot of confusion in how to acquire the items and stay safe,” he said.
Volunteers assemble the kit while wearing gloves and masks. People can arrange to pick them up at the Chabad house or have them delivered.
Passover begins at sundown April 8. Jewish people relate the story of the Jews escaping enslavement in Egypt and plagues visited upon the Egyptians.
In recent decades, communal Seder dinners among Jewish community members have become a staple of the holiday.
The circumstances have made him examine the core of what is being observed and separate rituals from habits.
That doesn’t mean it will be easy for Jewish people this year, he added.
“As a Rabbi, I want to have a Seder like last year when I had close to 100 people over,” he said. “But it’s not about me, it’s about God.”
The fact that the observance is happening during a pandemic isn’t lost on Jewish religious leaders. However, Greene said the orders to stay-at-home and not hold gatherings had him reflecting on the meaning of freedom.
“Freedom is more than about having choices,” he said. “It’s about having the discipline to make the right choices.”
Rabbi Michelle Werner of the B’nai Israel Synagogue said Passover traditions have been observed by Jewish people throughout history under varying conditions.
“Every time you tell the Passover story, you tell it in the context you find yourselves in,” she said.
Werner will host a virtual opening of passover in which children can ask the four questions that open the observance. Under Jewish tradition, the telling of the story begins with the youngest child of the family asking four questions about Passover rituals prompting the story to begin.
Werner will have children ask via webcams, she said.
Following Passover, Christians will observe Easter. This year, Easter falls two days after a statewide order to stay in place expires.
The Rev. Aaron Justice, of Homestead United Methodist Church, said he isn’t sure what sort of gatherings will be allowed by Easter or whether that order will be extended. To try to accommodate continued physical distancing, he’s planning a drive-in Easter service at the Century High School parking lot.
Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will hand out sealed communion and the service, conducted by Justice from a trailer stage, will be broadcast on short-range radio on a frequency attendees can tune in on their car radios.
“It’s together, but it’s not together,” Justice said.
He said church leaders were initially reluctant about the idea when he suggested it the first week of March.
“Easter is a big thing to experiment with,” he said.
Later, circumstances dictated the services would likely be held under different circumstances.
“We’re going to try it — it’ll be unique,” he said. “But we’re intending this to be safe and responsible, too.”
The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.