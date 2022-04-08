Read Today's Paper Friday, April 8
News | Local

Pat Lund, longtime KTTC-TV sports director, dies

Jamie Lund shared news of her husband's death on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in a social media post.

122620.LUND.FAMILY.JPG
Pat Lund, center, with his brother Kevin, left, and dad Tony after a John Marshall vs. Mayo boys basketball game in 2019.
Contributed
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 08, 2022 09:45 AM
ROCHESTER — Pat Lund, the longtime sports director at KTTC-TV until his retirement in December 2020, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Jamie.

Lund was a staple in the sports scene in Minnesota. He championed the local sports scene and had a deep passion for telling the stories of teams and athletes in southeast Minnesota.

A Rochester native, he played basketball at Mayo High School. Lund started his broadcasting career with Spartan Scene TV at Mayo High, where he anchored the daily sports broadcast. He went on to study broadcast journalism at St. Cloud State University and interned at KTTC.

He found his way back to Rochester from Rapid City, S.D., in the summer of 1990. Lund was on his way to La Crosse, Wis., to take a job as a weekend sports anchor and reporter. As he approached the Rochester exit on Interstate 90, Lund decided to take a quick detour to visit friends and former coworkers at KTTC.

Lund told the Post Bulletin in 2020 that “the news director called me into his office while I was there and said, ‘We’re switching things up here, do you want to do weekends in Rochester?’”

His answer to that question – yes – cemented the next 30 years of his life.

“I was on my way to La Crosse, I made a pit stop in Rochester and never left,” Lund said.

His 30-year career inspired many and changed how sports are covered and looked at in southeastern Minnesota.

