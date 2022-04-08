Pat Lund, longtime KTTC-TV sports director, dies

ROCHESTER — Pat Lund, the longtime sports director at KTTC-TV until his retirement in December 2020, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Jamie.

Lund was a staple in the sports scene in Minnesota. He championed the local sports scene and had a deep passion for telling the stories of teams and athletes in southeast Minnesota.

A Rochester native, he played basketball at Mayo High School. Lund started his broadcasting career with Spartan Scene TV at Mayo High, where he anchored the daily sports broadcast. He went on to study broadcast journalism at St. Cloud State University and interned at KTTC.

Words cannot describe how much this man means to me.



Pat Lund was the best friend and mentor I could have ever asked for.



He was exceedingly driven, funny, and reliable.



The world is a worse place now that he is not in it.



I will love you forever, Pat. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/GHfTRunUdU — Mark Poulose (@MarkPoulose) April 8, 2022

He found his way back to Rochester from Rapid City, S.D., in the summer of 1990. Lund was on his way to La Crosse, Wis., to take a job as a weekend sports anchor and reporter. As he approached the Rochester exit on Interstate 90, Lund decided to take a quick detour to visit friends and former coworkers at KTTC.

Lund told the Post Bulletin in 2020 that “the news director called me into his office while I was there and said, ‘We’re switching things up here, do you want to do weekends in Rochester?’”

ADVERTISEMENT

His answer to that question – yes – cemented the next 30 years of his life.

“I was on my way to La Crosse, I made a pit stop in Rochester and never left,” Lund said.

His 30-year career inspired many and changed how sports are covered and looked at in southeastern Minnesota.

It takes many people to make the experience of a high school athlete special and often the local media go unnoticed on that front. Pat Lund was an icon when it came to promoting the success of local high school athletes and programs. A true brother in this business. RIP Pat Lund. — Jeff Whitney (@mayospartans) April 8, 2022