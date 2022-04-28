Patrick Keane announces plans to seek second term

ROCHESTER – Patrick Keane became the first Rochester City Council member to announce plans for a re-election campaign ahead of the filing period next month.

“Working on behalf of the people in Ward 1 has been both an honor and a challenge,” Keane said in a statement announcing plans to seek a second term. “This City Council continues our work on budgets, public engagement, community safety, housing and so many other public policy initiatives. The most rewarding aspect of my council work has been working with residents to address their community concerns.”

Keane will run in a slightly different Ward 1 following recent efforts to balance population in each ward. The ward continues to represent the southern end of the city, with some tweaks where it borders with others.

He said the changes don’t impact his fit in the ward.

“As a grandparent, husband, and father, I think my values and priorities align well with my neighbors in Ward 1,” he said. “Like them, I want to live in a community that is safe, efficiently run, and provides fair, sustainable economic opportunities for everyone.”

Keane joins Rochester Mayor Kim Norton in announcing a bid for re-election, and Norton faces two announced challengers, Brad Trahan and Britt Noser.

The formal filing period for city office is May 17 to May 31.

The mayor’s seats and council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 will be on the city’s Nov. 8 ballot.