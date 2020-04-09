AUSTIN — Among a meeting filled with agreement, one vote stood out at Monday's Austin City Council meeting.
Council Member Jason Baskin voted against a 31 percent increase in salaries for members of the Austin Employees Union through 2022. The contract would be retroactive to July 2019.
"I think a 31 percent increase over three years is financially unsustainable in the best of times," Baskin said. "I think especially with unemployment increasing, with a lot of our businesses having zero revenue right now, major cash flow issues, that this is an even more challenging time."
Baskin explained on his city council Facebook page that the raise for city employees is part of the compensation and classification study approved in March by the city council. That study compared Austin's city employee salaries to salaries of similar cities and found that Austin's employees were paid about 30 percent less.
What wasn't taken into consideration, Baskin noted, is that the median salary in Austin in general was about 30 percent less than those cities, and the tax base was 30 percent less as well.
City Administrator Craig Clark said the overall wage increases are a separate matter from the contract that was approved Monday night. Monday night's vote was only for one of the six unions with which the city negotiates.
"The contracts provided a 2 percent (cost of living adjustment) and would be normally the cost that you would report as you see these contracts come through," he said.
Still, Baskin said that with city employees already in line with what people in Austin are making, and asking residents and businesses to foot the bill for city raises with the economic pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic seem unreasonable at the moment.
The resolution passed by a 6-1 vote.
In other business, the city council approved a bid for construction of the Turtle Creek Trail. The trail will extend from the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and 16th Avenue Southwest to Bustad Park near the baseball fields.
The cost of construction will be $215,090, with the city paying $65,090 of that.
Finally, Clark gave an update on discussions with state legislators on the bonding bill expected to be passed this summer. The city of Austin has asked for funding for a planned upgrade and expansion of its wastewater treatment infrastructure.
"With this facility we will extract more phosphorus than the next three leading producers combined," Clark said. "We are confident that this message is being heard by those at the state, and their limited resources would be well placed by advancing the city of Austin’s request."