SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Payments from landmark opioid settlements flowing to Minnesota communities

Olmsted County received its first check with payments expected to continue throughout 18 years, as Rochester anticipates initial payment next week.

Prescription opioids
The first checks from a $26 billion multistate opioid settlement are being distributed in Minnesota.
Getty Images
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 19, 2022 05:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County received the first payment from its share of a $26 billion multistate opioid settlement reached last year.

The county received $137,963 on Monday, according to Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Roman-Catala.

Also Read
MEC-JKC 02_Carlsons 1983.jpg
Local
Winona's Jim and Mary Ellen Carlson honored in memorial concert on Oct. 29
The concert, a gift for the community from the Carlsons' estate, will feature a world premiere of an orchestral piece by A. Eric Heukeshoven.
October 19, 2022 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
John Pierce Trainor
Local
Millville man gets nearly 6 years for raping juvenile, producing child porn
John Pierce Trainor, 39, of Millville, had been accused of sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile female over the course of several months in 2019 as well filming juveniles during an sexually explicit "truth or dare" game.
October 19, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The payment stems from the settlement with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest opioid distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Olmsted County is expected to receive $4.27 million over the course of 18 years as part of the agreement.

The funds are part of more than $300 million the state is expected to receive from the settled lawsuit. A quarter of the funds will be used to fund statewide efforts under the oversight of the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council, with the remainder divided among all Minnesota counties and approximately 140 cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first payments went out Monday, but Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said Rochester isn’t expecting its check to arrive until next week. The city expects the payment to be $52,800 of an anticipated $1.6 million to be received through the next decade.

In all, Southeast Minnesota is slated to eventually receive more than $12.5 million in payments through 2040. Other anticipated county payments over time are:

  • Dodge: $491,527.
  • Fillmore: $517,198.
  • Goodhue: $1.24 million.
  • Houston: $688,021.
  • Mower: $1.28 million.
  • Wabasha: $688,913.
  • Winona: $1.72 million.

The funds can be used in a variety of responses to the increase in opioid-related deaths, addiction and crime. Options include funding treatment and prevention programs, as well as other strategies to reduce use.
Roman-Catala said specific uses for the Olmsted County funds have not been determined.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Courts crime gavel logo graphic
Local
Rochester man charged with using sawed-off shotgun to carjack BMW
Calvin Cooliage Reavers, 50, of Rochester, is accused of threatening to shoot a man with a sawed-off shotgun during a carjacking of the man's BMW.
October 19, 2022 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_1027.jpg
Business
Rochester’s oldest brewery adds 20 parking spaces
Have you had trouble finding convenient parking at Kinney Creek? Fear no more as the brewery has bought the old Zorba's parking lot, adding 20 additional parking spaces to its business.
October 19, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Answer Man logo
Local
Is there anything Mayo Clinic can't do?
A sharp-eyed reader recently noticed that Mayo Clinic won a 2022 Midwest Emmy and wanted to know more about how a hospital won a television award. Answerman and his research team dug into it and found Mayo Clinic has taken home many Emmy trophies over the years.
October 19, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Bremer Bank
Local
Eyota eyes Bremer Bank building with a new city hall in mind
The Eyota City Council and city staff have discussed a potential purchase offer for the former bank building on Oct. 6. The branch is set to close in mid-December.
October 19, 2022 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden