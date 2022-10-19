Payments from landmark opioid settlements flowing to Minnesota communities

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County received the first payment from its share of a $26 billion multistate opioid settlement reached last year.

The county received $137,963 on Monday, according to Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Roman-Catala.

The payment stems from the settlement with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest opioid distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Olmsted County is expected to receive $4.27 million over the course of 18 years as part of the agreement.

The funds are part of more than $300 million the state is expected to receive from the settled lawsuit. A quarter of the funds will be used to fund statewide efforts under the oversight of the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council, with the remainder divided among all Minnesota counties and approximately 140 cities.

The first payments went out Monday, but Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said Rochester isn’t expecting its check to arrive until next week. The city expects the payment to be $52,800 of an anticipated $1.6 million to be received through the next decade.

In all, Southeast Minnesota is slated to eventually receive more than $12.5 million in payments through 2040. Other anticipated county payments over time are:



Dodge: $491,527.

Fillmore: $517,198.

Goodhue: $1.24 million.

Houston: $688,021.

Mower: $1.28 million.

Wabasha: $688,913.

Winona: $1.72 million.

The funds can be used in a variety of responses to the increase in opioid-related deaths, addiction and crime. Options include funding treatment and prevention programs, as well as other strategies to reduce use.

Roman-Catala said specific uses for the Olmsted County funds have not been determined.

