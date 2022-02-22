SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Payroll process change causes concern for Rochester teachers

"Rochester Public Schools, when I got here, paid people once a month," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "That's a huge problem, especially for our lower-compensated employees."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 22, 2022 10:16 AM
ROCHESTER — A couple of changes in Rochester Public Schools' payroll process caused confusion and worry for teachers last week.

One change is that the district is switching from a monthly pay schedule to a semi-monthly schedule. The second is that the district is trying to move educators from being paid a month in advance to being paid on time.

"Rochester Public Schools, when I got here, paid people once a month," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "That's a huge problem, especially for our lower-compensated employees."

With the move to a semi-monthly schedule, instead of receiving their pay all at once, teachers will receive half of it mid-way through the month and the other half at the end of the month.

Getting away from the practice of paying teachers a month in advance will take a little more effort. Simply switching from an advanced-payment system to an on-time system would leave teachers with a month without payment.

Rochester teachers get paid all 12 months, even though most do not work in the summer. To avoid having a month without pay, RPS Finance Director John Carlson said they will have to reduce teachers' salaries during other months to create an additional paycheck, essentially spreading 12 months of payment over 13 months instead.

Switching those systems caused both concern and some miscommunication among the district's teaching staff. Pekel sent an email to help address the situation.

"It is important to note that the planned transition would not reduce anyone’s salary on an annual basis," Pekel wrote in an email. "But I absolutely understand why a significant reduction in monthly pay for even a limited period of time could be a hardship for many employees."

The district has since decided to handle the two changes at different times.

"We'll switch to twice-a-month paychecks, but we're not going to fix the pre-payment issue with teachers right now," Carlson said. "We'll delay fixing that issue to another time."

