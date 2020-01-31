The Post Bulletin is the winner of 18 awards in the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest, including the prize for General Excellence.
The awards were given Thursday during the MNA's annual convention at Marriott Minneapolis Northwest in Brooklyn Park.
The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead won the coveted Vance Trophy, which the Post Bulletin carried home the previous two years.
The Post Bulletin competes in the largest circulation category, Dailies 10,000 and over, with newspapers including the Forum, Duluth News Tribune, St. Cloud Times and Mankato Free Press, among others.
Besides General Excellence, the Post Bulletin won first-place honors for General Reporting, Use of Photography as a Whole, Editorial Portfolio and Classified Ad Section. Reporter Paul Scott won first place in Hard News, and Andrew Link won in News Photo.
A judge's comments on the Post Bulletin's General Excellence prize read: "The Post Bulletin just had more ... more local news, more local columns, more enterprise, more news hole. The Weekend Focus enterprise was given the space and treatment rarely seen in newspapers today and the staff did a good job with profiles. Pages were clearly labeled, contact information was easy to find and listings help readers engage with their community."
In addition to the Post Bulletin's awards, AgriNews, a weekly publication focused on agriculture produced in the PB's newsroom, won four awards, including first place in the Editorial Page as a Whole category, and second-place finishes in Headline Writing and Classified Ad Section. Reporter Noah Fish won a second-place prize in the Hard News category.
"While we didn't win the coveted Vance trophy this year, we walked out of the awards banquet with many awards to be proud of," Post Bulletin Publisher Chris Blade said.
"In a year where employees spent months delivering newspapers during a carrier shortage, transitioned to new ownership, moved locations, and changed the vast majority of our business systems, our outstanding team of local journalists still earned 22 awards, including seven first-place rankings including the top spot in the state for both General Excellence and Hard News.
"We're looking forward to bringing that trophy back home where it belongs next year," Blade said.
Journalists from The Echo, the student newspaper at Rochester Community and Technical College, won four awards, including the first-place prize for General Excellence. Other prize-winners include Hawa Sheikh-Adam, second place in Arts and Entertainment Story; Nathan Hoover, second place in Feature Photo Story; and Breanna Shen, third place in Columnist.
Some journalists formerly associated with the Post Bulletin were among the award-winners, including Kelly Boldan (West Central Tribune), Hannah Yang (Austin Daily Herald and Minnesota Public Radio), Natalie Howell (St. Cloud Times) and Chelsey Perkins (Brainerd Dispatch).
First place
- General Reporting
- Use of Photography as a Whole
- Classified Ad Section
- Paul Scott, Hard News
- Andrew Link, News Photo
- Editorial Portfolio
- General Excellence
Second place
- Joe Ahlquist, Press Photographer's Portfolio
- Typography and Design
- Headline Writing
- Website
- Andrew Link, Feature Photo
- Joe Ahlquist, Photo Story
- Randy Petersen, Govenment/Public Affairs Reporting
Third place
- Brian Todd, Social Issues Story
- Brian Todd, Columnist
- Andrew Link, Photo Story
- Ken Klotzbach, Information Graphics and Graphic Illustrations