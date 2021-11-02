Peace Fountain takes its place in plaza

A reinstalled Peace Fountain was officially unveiled in the Heart of the City on Tuesday, even as reconstruction of the surrounding Peace Plaza continues.

Arlyn Gagnon, widow of Rochester sculptor Charles Gagnon, said the 57 doves, representing 50 U.S. states and the world’s seven continents, provide a message of unity.

“I think the Peace Fountain will make us a better family,” she told about 50 people gathered for a ceremony Tuesday morning.

“This sculpture is part of a universal language,” she added. “We’re going to see it and read it in a way that makes sense to us.”

Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director Holly Masek said the fountain, along with other artwork being added to Peace Plaza, provides a contemplative counterpoint to the activity her organization schedules for the space.

“We know that as much as many patients are delighted by finding crowds outside Mayo Clinic, we also know just as many need a moment to sit quietly and heal,” she said.

Gagnon’s fountain has been part of the plaza since 1989, and discussion of its potential move to another part of downtown met with public outcry in 2019 as plans for the $17 million Destination Medical Center project were taking shape.

Mayor Kim Norton said community protests led to changes in plans to make the Heart of the City redesign something unique for local residents as well as visitors.

“This is one example of when citizens speak and the community and DMC has listened,” she said.

Designers from Minneapolis-based Coen+Partners worked with Arlyn Gagnon to keep the sculpture in place with a new pedestal, which allows a closer view of the 57 unique doves created for the artwork.

“This piece is what made this Peace Plaza,” said Britton Jones, a Coen+Partners senior associate.

He said Arlyn Gagnon told the consultants that her husband’s intent was to have people see the sky through the doves, which was made possible with the removal of the basin originally positioned under the sculpture.

Jones said the ability to walk up to artwork also means people will be able to literally see the artist’s touch.

“You can actually see the fingerprints of Charles Gagnon in the work,” he said of the individually created doves that were shaped in wax before being cast in metal.

Peace Fountain, which cost $51,000 to repurpose for the plaza, is one of five public art projects that had a combined $3 million budget as the Heart of the City renovation started.

The others are:

“Not So Private Sky,” a 26-foot sculpture by Chicago artist Inigo Manglano-Ovalle, which cost $520,000 to create and install.

“Song for Water,” a paved walkway with words by Columbus, Ohio, artist Ann Hamilton, which cost $735,000 to create and install.

“Voice Canopy,” a lighting project by Montréal, Québec, artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, which was budgeted at $1.075 million, but is being reworked due to supply issues.

“Wakefield,” a use of light and fog to identify key events at Mayo Clinic by Rochester artist Eric Anderson, which is expected to cost $150,000 to create and install.

While work on the lighting system is expected to continue in the the winter months, Jamie Rothe, Director of Community Engagement & Experience for the DMC Economic Development Agency, said most of the other work is expected to be complete this month.

DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb acknowledged delays in work that was expected to be completed during the summer, but noted the detail of the construction is important.

“We are dedicated to getting it absolutely right,” he said.

Heart of the City artwork timeline

Oct. 18, 2019 — Artists and projects for the first phase of the Heart of the City reconstruction, along with plans to maintain Peace Fountain’s presence, are introduced.

April 6, 2020 — Construction starts on first phase of Heart of the City project

July 8, 2021 — Initial portions of the first phase of the Heart of the City construction project are opened.

Aug. 11 — “A Not So Private Sky” sculpture is installed and unveiled.

Sept. 9 — Community signing event held to add messages to the underside of pavers being installed for “Song for Water” paver installation.

Sept. 23 — First Avenue between Second Street and Center Street opens to vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

Nov. 2 — Peace Fountain unveiled in new location on Peace Plaza.