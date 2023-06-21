Peak energy alert issued Wednesday in southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER — The Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative and Heartland Power Cooperative have issued a peak energy alert for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The alert is the second this week due to high demand on the regional electrical grid. Members are urged to reduce usage as they are able.

Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Members can conserve electricity by setting their cooling systems to at least 74 degrees if no one is home, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven to cook, and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems, according to a statement from the electric cooperatives. These steps help reduce the demand on the electric grid.