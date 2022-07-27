Pearls in the rough: 'Clam Fest' draws rare cars to Goodhue

GOODHUE, Minn. — The "clamshell” station wagons produced by General Motors Co. 50 years ago turn heads today.

“When you show them how the rear tailgate and rear window work, people are just in awe,” said Hilbert Strusz, a collector of the cars.

One of the largest caches of the increasingly rare cars is here in Southeast Minnesota. Clam Fest, a car show outside Goodhue this weekend, will highlight three of the largest collections of the unique wagons that were made by GM from 1971 to 1976.

Fifty years ago, the “clamshell” wagons didn’t get much notice except from people who wanted a car to transport children.

“You bought it, you used it to haul around your family, you beat the (crap) out of them,” Strusz said.

Even 20 years after they rolled off assembly lines, the wagons still received little respect. Strusz would drive them in demolition derbies.

“They are the king of the ring on the demolition derby circuit,” Strusz said. “They are big, heavy, tough cars.”

Then Strusz and other area demolition drivers began noticing the wagons were becoming increasingly hard to find.

Strusz and fellow demolition driver Mike Bathke of Waseca, Minnesota, hung up their helmets and began collecting the cars.

Today, they’re a rare sight at car shows, Bathke said.

“I would be hard pressed to find one or two at any car show,” he said.

“Comparably, they’re more rare than Corvettes,” Strusz said.

Clamshell wagons were never meant to be collector or show cars, he added.

“It’s like saving a minivan today,” Strusz said. “Who would ever think to save a minivan?”

A show specifically for the wagons in Ohio last year drew just over a dozen cars. Strusz said he expects the Goodhue show to feature more than 40 of them. Combined, Bathke and Jason Pagel, also of Goodhue County, own more cars than the entire show in Ohio drew.

Collectors Mike Bathke, left, and Hilbert Strusz on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Stusz's home in Goodhue. Strusz and Bathke will be displaying their fleet of 1970's GM Clamshells at a car show this Saturday and Sunday in Goodhue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Between the three of us, we’ll probably have close to 40 wagons at the show,” Strusz said.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a group assembled in one place like this,” Bathke said.

How did a corner of Minnesota become the epicenter of this niche car collectors?

A strong scene of demolition derbies ironically helped. The derbies gave Bathke and Strusz an appreciation for the cars and helped them realize they were becoming more rare.

The cars are now becoming an iconic symbol of timeless family road trips.

One of Bathke’s wagons was used in a cooperative marketing campaign advertising Southern Minnesota tourism destinations. Tourism directors at the Northfield, Owatonna and Faribault chambers of commerce combined efforts to create the “MinneRoadTrip.” One of Bathke’s wagons was pictured for the campaign with the logo on the door.

Another of Bathke’s wagons has more widespread fame having been used in “Friday Night Lights” film and television series. The car got as much respect as most of the clamshell wagons have historically received, he said.

“It’s nothing great to look at,” Bathke said. “It’s an old car and they wanted it to look that way.”

Bathke left it as is, including spray paint on the exterior intended to simulate gravel dust.

A 1976 Chevrolet Caprice Estate which was in the movie "Friday Night Lights" is seen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hilbert Stusz's home in Goodhue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I didn’t touch anything on it because I want it to look just like it did in the movie and the series,” he said. “It’s a little piece of history in a way.”

People can see that car and others that have had some screen time at Clam Fest Saturday and Sunday. The show is open to the public. Food vendors will be on site.

If you go

What: "Clam Fest"

When: 8 a.m., Saturday, July 30; 8 a.m. Sunday, July 31.

Where: 18675 Goodhue County Road 9, Goodhue, Minn.

