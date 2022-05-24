Pedestrian hit by car in Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot
The 71-year-old man was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DRESBACH, Minn. — A car hit a pedestrian around 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, in a parking lot in Winona County.
A 2007 Honda Ridgeline “came into contact with” the pedestrian in the Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Exclusive
Rochester's first municipal golf course was created on an old cow pasture.
Exclusive
Food writer Holly Ebel says Marilyn Gleason continued a family tradition when she saw a food vendor selling frankfurters and thought, "I could do that!"
Exclusive
The Iraqi American Reconciliation Project uses art to foster understanding between the two cultures.
The pedestrian, 71-year-old Philip James Conrad of La Crosse, Wis., was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Honda, 71-year-old James Lehman McDougle of La Crosse, Wis., was uninjured in the crash.
The La Crescent Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Exclusive
Michael Gengler, a deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, created challenge coins to sell with the proceeds to go toward Alzheimer's research. After watching his own family struggle with the disease, Gengler said he wants "to raise the money to try to make a bigger difference for future generations so the disease maybe can go away."
Sterling Haukom, 35, guilty to killing an 18-year-old girl in February 2021 while drunk behind the wheel of a truck. According to Haukom's statements, he had had around 15 drinks before getting behind the wheel.