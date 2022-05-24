Pedestrian hit by car in Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot

DRESBACH, Minn. — A car hit a pedestrian around 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, in a parking lot in Winona County.

A 2007 Honda Ridgeline “came into contact with” the pedestrian in the Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The pedestrian, 71-year-old Philip James Conrad of La Crosse, Wis., was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 71-year-old James Lehman McDougle of La Crosse, Wis., was uninjured in the crash.

The La Crescent Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services also responded.