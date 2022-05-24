SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Pedestrian hit by car in Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot

The 71-year-old man was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 24, 2022 08:29 AM
DRESBACH, Minn. — A car hit a pedestrian around 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, in a parking lot in Winona County.

A 2007 Honda Ridgeline “came into contact with” the pedestrian in the Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The pedestrian, 71-year-old Philip James Conrad of La Crosse, Wis., was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 71-year-old James Lehman McDougle of La Crosse, Wis., was uninjured in the crash.

The La Crescent Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
