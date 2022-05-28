Pedestrian hit on Highway 316 near Welch Saturday morning
The 82-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.
WELCH TOWNSHIP — A car hit a pedestrian on Minnesota Highway 316 near Welch at 9:18 a.m. Saturday morning, May 28, 2022.
A 2021 Toyota RAV 4 was southbound on Highway 316 when it hit the pedestrian who was crossing the highway from east to west, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The pedestrian, 82-year-old Anita Veronica Freiermuth of Cannon Falls, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, 45-year-old Kaylee Bonita Koy of Hastings, was uninjured in the crash.
The Prairie Island Police Department, Miesville Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance also responded.
