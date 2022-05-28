SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pedestrian hit on Highway 316 near Welch Saturday morning

The 82-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 28, 2022 02:27 PM
WELCH TOWNSHIP — A car hit a pedestrian on Minnesota Highway 316 near Welch at 9:18 a.m. Saturday morning, May 28, 2022.

A 2021 Toyota RAV 4 was southbound on Highway 316 when it hit the pedestrian who was crossing the highway from east to west, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The pedestrian, 82-year-old Anita Veronica Freiermuth of Cannon Falls, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 45-year-old Kaylee Bonita Koy of Hastings, was uninjured in the crash.

The Prairie Island Police Department, Miesville Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
