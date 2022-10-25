SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pedestrian injured after being hit by a car in Rochester

The woman was crossing an intersection against a red light when she was struck by a vehicle.

RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 25, 2022 10:08 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman was crossing against a red light at the intersection of 37th Street Northwest and West River Parkway Northwest when she was struck by 32-year-old Rochester man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruise.

Also Read
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Overnight deaths may have been overdoses, police say
The two possible overdose deaths overnight in Rochester follow three reported overdoses last week.
October 25, 2022 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Panetta Garden Party Books mural.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New murals add color to Rochester
Since 2020, more public art has popped up around the city.
October 25, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 25, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The woman may have suffered internal injuries and a broken leg based on observations from officers on the scene.

The woman was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and she was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man said he did not have time to stop by the time he saw the woman.

The incident is under investigation.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTACCIDENTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester police officer sued for excessive force
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 25, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Caleb Baumgartner Creepy Dolls.JPG
Local
Creepy Dolls contest is a 'gut feeling'
Caleb Baumgartner loves horror, but picking the "contestants" for the annual Creepy Doll contest at the History Center of Olmsted County can be, well, unsettling.
October 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Bobs.JPG
Local
Eviction hearings, agreements start for Bob's Trailer Park residents
The company has started the eviction process on eight residents since giving all occupants notice of plans to close the park.
October 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
07-14 government center sj.jpg
Local
Neighborhood development meetings continue to evolve
New requirements anticipated with Rochester's unified development code aim to increase connections between developers and residents ahead of planning and zoning efforts, but some details continue to be finalized.
October 24, 2022 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen