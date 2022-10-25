Pedestrian injured after being hit by a car in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman was crossing against a red light at the intersection of 37th Street Northwest and West River Parkway Northwest when she was struck by 32-year-old Rochester man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruise.

The woman may have suffered internal injuries and a broken leg based on observations from officers on the scene.

The woman was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and she was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The man said he did not have time to stop by the time he saw the woman.

The incident is under investigation.

