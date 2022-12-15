Pedestrian injured in vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Winona
The pedestrian had non-life threatening injuries.
WINONA — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the U.S. Highway 61 and Pelzer Street intersection in Winona on Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, 2022.
A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on Highway 61 and stopped at a red light on Peltzer Street. The driver, 40-year-old Nathan Leroy Gribbons of Winona, made a right turn and hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The pedestrian, 55-year-old Tony Dale Hatter of Winona, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Winona Health. Hatter had alcohol involved, according to the report.
Gribbons was uninjured.
The Winona Ambulance, Winona Fire Department and Winona Health also responded to the crash.
