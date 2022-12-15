SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pedestrian injured in vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Winona

The pedestrian had non-life threatening injuries.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
December 14, 2022 08:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WINONA — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the U.S. Highway 61 and Pelzer Street intersection in Winona on Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, 2022.

A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on Highway 61 and stopped at a red light on Peltzer Street. The driver, 40-year-old Nathan Leroy Gribbons of Winona, made a right turn and hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The pedestrian, 55-year-old Tony Dale Hatter of Winona, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Winona Health. Hatter had alcohol involved, according to the report.

Gribbons was uninjured.

The Winona Ambulance, Winona Fire Department and Winona Health also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWINONA AREA
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Highway 14 County Road 44 open house.jpg
Local
Options for potential $50 million Highway 14 interchange project at County Road 44 narrowed to three
Olmsted County is gathering public comments ahead of working with the state to pick a preferred plan for the interchange between Rochester and Byron.
December 14, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Incident
Local
Olmsted County deputies involved in 'use of deadly force' incident in southeast Rochester
The deputies involved were not injured. While the suspect fled the scene and remains at large, there is no threat to the public, Sheriff Torgerson said. It is not known if the suspect was injured.
December 14, 2022 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition
Local
Photos: 14th Annual IBM Lego Education Outreach Competition
Around 300 students from 18 area schools competed in the 14th Annual IBM LEGO Education outreach robotics competition.
December 14, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
plummerred1.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic gears up for another two-day red kettle match
Plummer Building is set to turn red to raise awareness for up to $50,000 in matching donations to the Salvation Army kettles.
December 14, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen