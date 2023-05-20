Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Rochester
The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023.
ROCHESTER — A pedestrian was killed by a train Saturday, May 20, 2023.
After 1 p.m., Rochester Police responded to a pedestrian fatality at First Avenue Northwest and Civic Center Drive Northwest, RPD crime prevention and communications coordinator Amanda Grayson said.
The scene remains active and no additional information is available at this time.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It does not appear anything criminal occurred,” Grayson said.
ADVERTISEMENT