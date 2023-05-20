99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Rochester

The incident occurred after 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023.

ROCHESTER — A pedestrian was killed by a train Saturday, May 20, 2023.

After 1 p.m., Rochester Police responded to a pedestrian fatality at First Avenue Northwest and Civic Center Drive Northwest, RPD crime prevention and communications coordinator Amanda Grayson said.

The scene remains active and no additional information is available at this time.

“It does not appear anything criminal occurred,” Grayson said.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
