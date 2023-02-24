Pedestrian struck, killed by snowplow in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — A woman was fatally struck by a snowplow in southeast Rochester on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Around 9 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of Pinewood Road and 20th Avenue Southeast for a report of a snowplow hitting a pedestrian.

Shortly after arriving, responders reported the woman was killed in the incident. A medical examiner and chaplain were called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.