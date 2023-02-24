99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pedestrian struck, killed by snowplow in southeast Rochester

The pedestrian died at the scene.

pedestrian fatal
A community service officer speaks to a Rochester Police officer who has Pinewood Road Southeast blocked at 26th Avenue Southeast after a pedestrian was killed Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 10:22 AM

ROCHESTER — A woman was fatally struck by a snowplow in southeast Rochester on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Around 9 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of Pinewood Road and 20th Avenue Southeast for a report of a snowplow hitting a pedestrian.

Shortly after arriving, responders reported the woman was killed in the incident. A medical examiner and chaplain were called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
