News | Local

PEM offers superintendent position to finalist; next door, Dover-Eyota candidate accepts offer

The two current superintendents, Bill Ihrke of PEM and Mike Carolan of Dover-Eyota, announced their retirements earlier this year.

Darrin Strosahl
Darrin Strosahl.
Contributed
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 30, 2022 06:55 PM
PLAINVIEW — Planview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools on Tuesday offered the position of superintendent to Darrin Strosahl, currently the vice president of academic affairs and chief operating officer at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji.

The decision is contingent on Strosahl accepting the offer and agreeing to a contract with the district. A statement from the PEM School Board said they expect to approve a contract by April 11. If approved, Strosahl would then begin his position July 1.

“Darrin has shown our board that he meets and exceeds the hiring criteria established by our board and stakeholders. As the new leader of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community School, Darrin will be able to build on the past work and successes that Plainview-Elgin-Millville School is known for. We are excited for this next chapter of student achievements to begin,” PEM Board Chairman Jake Thompson said in a statement.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools

Dover-Eyota Public Schools, a neighboring district to the south of PEM, also extended an offer to a candidate Tuesday night for the position of superintendent. On Wednesday, Dover-Eyota announced that their candidate, Jeremy Frie, accepted the offer.

"I'm beyond excited to serve as the next superintendent of the Dover-Eyota School District. I enjoyed getting to know so many great people and learning about your district," Frie said in a statement. "During the interview sessions last night, I felt welcomed, and hearing the passion for which people spoke about the school district energized me!"

