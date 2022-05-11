People's Energy Cooperative awards more than $20,000 to southeast Minnesota organizations

ORONOCO, Minn. — The People’s Energy Cooperative awarded $20,827 to 14 organizations in southeast Minnesota as a part of Operation Round Up.

Operation Round Up began in 2002 and awards grants to a variety of charitable, educational, community and youth-related programs. The operation is funded by donations from about 17,000 members of People’s Energy Cooperative who round-up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.

The awardees are:

