People's Energy Cooperative awards more than $20,000 to southeast Minnesota organizations
Operation Round Up is made possible by members who round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ORONOCO, Minn. — The People’s Energy Cooperative awarded $20,827 to 14 organizations in southeast Minnesota as a part of Operation Round Up.
Operation Round Up began in 2002 and awards grants to a variety of charitable, educational, community and youth-related programs. The operation is funded by donations from about 17,000 members of People’s Energy Cooperative who round-up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.
The awardees are:
- American Red Cross SE MN, Rochester: $2,000 for their Home Fire Program.
- Elder Network, Rochester: $1,000 in support of caregiver respite, education, and support.
- Elgin Millville EMS, Inc., Elgin: $5,000 to help purchase professional attire for volunteers.
- History Center of Olmsted County, Rochester: $1,500 to assist with the Smoke House restoration.
- Kasson-Mantorville Community Education, Kasson: $500 to help build a strengths-based culture within the district.
- Plainview Elgin Millville ECSE Program, Plainview: $1,000 for the development of a sensory room.
- Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa Youth Soccer, Pine Island: $500 to help repurpose existing goals with new nets and wheels.
- Plainview Public Library, Plainview: $700 towards the development of the Community Story Stroll.
- Sing Out Loud, Rochester: $650 to support youth choral arts community outreach.
- Stewartville Elementary PTA, Stewartville: $3,000 to assist with the playground expansion at Bear Cave Intermediate School.
- Stewartville Middle School, Stewartville: $550 in support of the Tiny Home Construction curriculum.
- The Salvation Army of Rochester, MN: $1,000 to help purchase Castleview move-in kits.
- Wabasha Area Food Share, Inc., Wabasha: $2,427 to help with the purchase of a refrigerator.
- Zumbro Falls VFW 1802: $1,000 in support of the Hometown Heroes Memorial.
