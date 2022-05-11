SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

People's Energy Cooperative awards more than $20,000 to southeast Minnesota organizations

Operation Round Up is made possible by members who round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.

People's Energy Cooperative logo
By Staff reports
May 11, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ORONOCO, Minn. — The People’s Energy Cooperative awarded $20,827 to 14 organizations in southeast Minnesota as a part of Operation Round Up.

Operation Round Up began in 2002 and awards grants to a variety of charitable, educational, community and youth-related programs. The operation is funded by donations from about 17,000 members of People’s Energy Cooperative who round-up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.

The awardees are:

  • American Red Cross SE MN, Rochester: $2,000 for their Home Fire Program.
  • Elder Network, Rochester: $1,000 in support of caregiver respite, education, and support.
  • Elgin Millville EMS, Inc., Elgin: $5,000 to help purchase professional attire for volunteers.
  • History Center of Olmsted County, Rochester: $1,500 to assist with the Smoke House restoration.
  • Kasson-Mantorville Community Education, Kasson: $500 to help build a strengths-based culture within the district.
  • Plainview Elgin Millville ECSE Program, Plainview: $1,000 for the development of a sensory room.
  • Pine Island Zumbrota Mazeppa Youth Soccer, Pine Island: $500 to help repurpose existing goals with new nets and wheels.
  • Plainview Public Library, Plainview: $700 towards the development of the Community Story Stroll.
  • Sing Out Loud, Rochester: $650 to support youth choral arts community outreach.
  • Stewartville Elementary PTA, Stewartville: $3,000 to assist with the playground expansion at Bear Cave Intermediate School.
  • Stewartville Middle School, Stewartville: $550 in support of the Tiny Home Construction curriculum.
  • The Salvation Army of Rochester, MN: $1,000 to help purchase Castleview move-in kits.
  • Wabasha Area Food Share, Inc., Wabasha: $2,427 to help with the purchase of a refrigerator.
  • Zumbro Falls VFW 1802: $1,000 in support of the Hometown Heroes Memorial.
Also Read
051122 weather
Local
NWS meteorologists tracking severe weather across southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Olmsted and Wabasha counties.
May 11, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Tech Drive.png
Local
Affinity Plus holding tech drive at Rochester branch for Teacher Appreciation Month
The Rochester event will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Rochester branch at 3482 55th St. NW.
May 09, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Seed Money.png
Rochester in Color
Home Federal giving away $1,000 'seed money' rewards to community members
"This Seed Money campaign was created to recognize these people because giving to those who already give so much for our community we hope will only inspire and help further grow communities for the future," the bank stated on its website.
May 09, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report

Related Topics: ORONOCONONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Saint Marys University Logo
Local
Saint Mary's University to eliminate 11 undergraduate programs in response to declining enrollment
The school said new program portfolio will focus on business, technology and the sciences.
May 11, 2022 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Fillmore County commissioner ready to break from three-county corrections agreement
The decision maintains the Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections agreement through end of the year.
May 11, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Byron teenager arrested for car prowling incident
The 17-year-old boy was taken to the ground by an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night, May 10, 2022, after he reportedly resisted arrest.
May 11, 2022 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
trust-project-article-image.jpg
Local
Rochester Post Bulletin applies The Trust Project standards to increase news transparency
You deserve to know the news you’re reading is based on facts and ethical journalism. That’s why the Rochester Post Bulletin has joined The Trust Project, which aims to help newsrooms and journalists actively demonstrate credibility.
May 11, 2022 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports