People’s Energy Cooperative reminds customers to use caution following uptick in scams reported

ORONOCO — People’s Energy Cooperative is reminding its members to take their time, be suspicious and confirm before they act following a recent uptick in utility scams being reported.

"People’s Energy Cooperative employees will never request bank or payment information from members over the phone," the utility company wrote in a news release Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. "Member service representatives will only ask for information to identify who a member is. Payment information can only be accepted through our secure automated phone system as well as through our online account management system, SmartHub."

Recent scams have included customers being told they overpaid on their bill and that they would be receiving a refund or being told they would be refunded $50 and receive a discount on future bills.

The utility recommends three things to take control of a situation when a customer believes they've been targeted by a scam. Take time, the utility says, as scammers tend to tryto create a sense of urgency so a person will act fast and hand over personal information.

"Take a moment to think about the situation before acting," the utility said.

Be suspicious of unusual requests like immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps.

Finally, customers are urged to confirm before they act by hanging up and calling the utility company directly, never using a phone number given by the caller.