Perkins remembered for dedication to community as former Olmsted County commissioner and more

ROCHESTER – Former Olmsted County commissioner Dave Perkins is being remembered as someone who was easy to work with, even when the issues of the day created strong divides.

“If you had a different point of view, he was the kind of person you could go and work with, but he made sure you knew where he stood,” former Olmsted County commissioner Paul Wilson said of Perkins, who died at age 85 on Sunday. “That was good.”

Perkins was first elected to county office in a 2003 special election and served until losing to two other candidates in the 2013 primary election. At the time, he reflected fondly on his time in office.

"I'm disappointed, but I think I've given the county nine good years," he was quoted as saying after the primary loss.

Nearly a decade later, commissioners who served with him say he brought valuable experience to the elected office he held after a 32-year career at IBM and 31 years in the Army National Guard. He retired from key positions at IBM and the Guard more than a decade before running for office.

“He had a lot of experience between the military and IBM, so he was a good colleague,” Commissioner Ken Brown said.

Perkins ran for office with an eye on the budget and county spending. He called for a reduction in commissioner salaries, following a 2002 pay increase of approximately $6,000 a year.

Months later, he abstained from a vote to cut the increase by $2,000, saying he wanted to rescind the entire raise.

On other issues, including his opposition to the county’s creation of Silver Creek Corner to house homeless chronic alcoholics, he sought to safeguard public dollars.

“He wanted a good reason for spending what we did, and there was nothing wrong with that,” Commissioner Matt Flynn said, adding that he frequently sided with Perkins.

Wilson said he also found benefit in discussing issues with Perkins when he knew they would take opposing sides in future votes.

“It might be frustrating for you, but it was good for the give and take,” he said, noting Perkins was even-tempered when discussing topics with people on an opposing side.

Perkins’ daughter, Kathy Hornseth, said her father’s conservative nature fueled his desire to serve the community he called home since 1961.

“He really enjoyed it, and wanted to be a voice for the people in his area,” she said.

His service didn’t start or end with his nine years as county commissioner.

“He may have been very conservative, but he was also very supportive of the community and greater area,” Wilson said.

He served on the Rochester Park Board before seeking the county office and held positions on a variety of other community boards over the years, including Boys and Girls Club, Greater Rochester Advocates for Universities and Colleges and Rochester Area Economic Development Agency Inc.

Beyond his service in Rochester, he was appointed to the Academy Advisory Committee by Rep. Gil Gutknecht in July 1995 and was elected chairman of the Minnesota State Health Advisory Committee in 2010.

A private funeral service for family is planned, but a public visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW in Rochester.