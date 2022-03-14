SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Perkins remembered for dedication to community as former Olmsted County commissioner and more

Former conservative commissioner, who died Sunday, was seen as someone who took a stance on issues.

4f870fd2a7a24d8fcbb3e53c2a8c8c4e.jpg
Dave Perkins commissioner of Olmsted County Board District 6 watches election returns update at the Rochester/Olmsted County council chambers Tuesday night August 14, 2012 where primary election results were being displayed.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 14, 2022 06:15 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Former Olmsted County commissioner Dave Perkins is being remembered as someone who was easy to work with, even when the issues of the day created strong divides.

“If you had a different point of view, he was the kind of person you could go and work with, but he made sure you knew where he stood,” former Olmsted County commissioner Paul Wilson said of Perkins, who died at age 85 on Sunday. “That was good.”

Read more from Randy
20220314_WardDraftPlans_vProposed_Layout.png
Local
7 things to know about proposed map of new Rochester City Council wards
Final proposed map emerges for council review amid consideration of four drafts.
March 14, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
100621-CHESTER-WOODS-3637.jpg
Local
Olmsted County park rules prepared for updates
A public hearing is planned for Tuesday on revisions that cover most county parks, but potential rule changes for Graham Park remain on a separate track.
March 12, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
030922-THE-LANDING-6414.jpg
Local
Questions linger for The Landing's transition to new downtown location
City-owned day center space is not expected to be available during renovation period for new site to help people experiencing homelessness.
March 11, 2022 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Perkins was first elected to county office in a 2003 special election and served until losing to two other candidates in the 2013 primary election. At the time, he reflected fondly on his time in office.

"I'm disappointed, but I think I've given the county nine good years," he was quoted as saying after the primary loss.

Nearly a decade later, commissioners who served with him say he brought valuable experience to the elected office he held after a 32-year career at IBM and 31 years in the Army National Guard. He retired from key positions at IBM and the Guard more than a decade before running for office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had a lot of experience between the military and IBM, so he was a good colleague,” Commissioner Ken Brown said.

Perkins ran for office with an eye on the budget and county spending. He called for a reduction in commissioner salaries, following a 2002 pay increase of approximately $6,000 a year.

Months later, he abstained from a vote to cut the increase by $2,000, saying he wanted to rescind the entire raise.

On other issues, including his opposition to the county’s creation of Silver Creek Corner to house homeless chronic alcoholics, he sought to safeguard public dollars.

“He wanted a good reason for spending what we did, and there was nothing wrong with that,” Commissioner Matt Flynn said, adding that he frequently sided with Perkins.

Wilson said he also found benefit in discussing issues with Perkins when he knew they would take opposing sides in future votes.

“It might be frustrating for you, but it was good for the give and take,” he said, noting Perkins was even-tempered when discussing topics with people on an opposing side.

Perkins’ daughter, Kathy Hornseth, said her father’s conservative nature fueled his desire to serve the community he called home since 1961.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He really enjoyed it, and wanted to be a voice for the people in his area,” she said.

His service didn’t start or end with his nine years as county commissioner.

“He may have been very conservative, but he was also very supportive of the community and greater area,” Wilson said.

He served on the Rochester Park Board before seeking the county office and held positions on a variety of other community boards over the years, including Boys and Girls Club, Greater Rochester Advocates for Universities and Colleges and Rochester Area Economic Development Agency Inc.

Beyond his service in Rochester, he was appointed to the Academy Advisory Committee by Rep. Gil Gutknecht in July 1995 and was elected chairman of the Minnesota State Health Advisory Committee in 2010.

A private funeral service for family is planned, but a public visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW in Rochester.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Nashville Coop
Members Only
Business
It's about to get spicy in Rochester
Nashville Coop, a popular Twin Cities spicy chicken brand that started as a food truck, is slated to open a fixed location here on a prominent corner along South Broadway.
March 14, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
090820.N.RPB.CARNAHAN.021.jpg
Local
Carnahan, Hagedorn's wife, announces candidacy for Congress
Carnahan was rumored to be a candidate; today she made it official.
March 14, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Shorewood Senior Campus Pi Day 01
Local
Photos: Pi Day Giveaway Shorewood Senior Campus
The second annual Pi Day Giveaway for future residents was held Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 14, 2022 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Kenyon map.png
Local
Burnsville teenager reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase before hitting Kenyon squad car
The 16-year-old is charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of careless driving, speeding and driving without a valid license. He is also charged with two petty misdemeanor drug offenses.
March 14, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts