Perkins seeks to address needs of Olmsted County residents as commissioner

ROCHESTER — Gabe Perkins said he’s seeking to provide responsive leadership as an Olmsted County District 2 commissioner.

“I’m running for my friends and my neighbors, people that are living on a limited or fixed income, such as our seniors,” he said. “I’m concerned about them, but I’m also concerned about our young people coming into the community that are struggling to find affordable housing.”

Perkins has filed to fill the District 2 seat being vacated by Commissioner Ken Brown this year.

As a former chairman of the Olmsted County Health Advisory Board, Perkins said he has insights into a variety of needs facing county residents, including keeping the local public health system strong and addressing concerns related to increased methamphetamine use.

“I’m definitely supportive of our county employees,” he said. “Everyday they are making innovative decisions and bringing in programming, and I think, if we can get out of the way and let them show us what they can do to make those programs more lean and more innovative, I think they will wow us with what they can bring to the table.”

As a training and organizational development specialist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Perkins said he also offers insight into government operations on multiple levels.

Perkins will join Dave Senjem in seeking the seat, which will be on the Nov. 8 ballot

Filing for county offices continues until 5 p.m. today, May 31.