SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News | Local

Person shot, killed near Byron

Around 10:44 p.m., Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a shooting on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.

Shooting Crime Scene graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 09, 2022 05:39 AM
Share

BYRON — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting near Byron on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Around 10:44 p.m., Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a shooting on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.

ALSO READ
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New business aims fix Rochester's broken appliances
Michael Suk Jr. and his father, Mike Suk, recently launched Mr. Appliance Rochester. The Suks are best known for their popular dry-cleaning business, Nature’s Best Cleaners, which has four Rochester locations.
May 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
cloesup walleye caught on jig
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Jig is up, on top, among opening-day walleye lures
Jigs have caught more world-record fish than any other lure and will be the go-to choice for many anglers on Minnesota's fishing opener May 14.
May 07, 2022 06:26 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Northwest industrial building purchased for $1.7 million for Rochester firm's future growth
Eric and Tim Deutsch, under the corporate name of ET 3601 LLC, recently purchased a 12,000-square-foot industrial complex at 3601 Instrument Drive NW for $1.7 million.
May 06, 2022 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

According to a press release, a suspicious vehicle pulled up on the caller's property and a male family member went out to investigate. The male was shot at least once in the upper body by an unknown suspect.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

A short distance away, a gun was found in an unoccupied structure, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The male shot died at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to help with the investigation.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEBYRONALL-ACCESS
What to read next
022a71382202a0709b8594421ee33c59.jpg
Local
Driver seriously hurt when loose canopy flies off truck
A canopy came off a pickup truck on and struck another car on Highway 52 Sunday.
May 08, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
brighter tomorrows flowers
Local
Rochester nonprofit Brighter Tomorrows brightens Mother's Day through flower-planting event
Brighter Tomorrows and Olmsted County Master Gardener volunteers taught kids with cancer and childhood cancer survivors how to pot plants and made crafts to give to mom.
May 07, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
rochester city logo
Local
Development code update planned for Rochester council
Additional community engagement is planned as final decision on Unified Development Code nears.
May 07, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
RNeighborwoods
Local
Volunteers plant 200 trees in Southwest Rochester
RNeighborwoods, the program that facilitates street tree planting, planted the 8,000th tree Saturday, May 7, 2022.
May 07, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe