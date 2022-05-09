Person shot, killed near Byron

BYRON — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting near Byron on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Around 10:44 p.m., Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a shooting on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.

According to a press release, a suspicious vehicle pulled up on the caller's property and a male family member went out to investigate. The male was shot at least once in the upper body by an unknown suspect.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

A short distance away, a gun was found in an unoccupied structure, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

The male shot died at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to help with the investigation.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.