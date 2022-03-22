Peter Solinger, who died earlier this month, was 'one of our best all-time council members'

ROCHESTER — When Rochester’s earliest ancestors got out of their canoes and decided to establish a city in a bowl-shaped flood plain, they fated its citizens to one clockwork event.

Flooding. Five-year floods. Ten-year floods. One-hundred-year floods. It was Rochester’s lot. If geography is destiny, Rochester with its spider web of flood-prone tributaries was a place tailor-made to overflow. For much of that time, its best defense against nature’s tempestuous outbreaks was to barricade homes and businesses with sand bags.

In the early 1970s, the search intensified for a more permanent fix. A three-member committee of the Rochester City Council was set up to explore a more effective deterrent against these destructive events.

One of the members on the flood control committee was Peter Solinger, a steady, devoted public servant to Rochester's welfare and growth. It was this committee whose work was key in securing funding and approval for the massive, $130 million flood control project that protects Rochester today.

“He was absolutely one of our best all-time council members, in my opinion,” said Gary Neumann, a retired Rochester assistant city administrator. “They laid the groundwork by getting funding from the federal government to study options for a flood control project.”

Today, when the skies part and rains drum away, Rochester residents sleep contentedly. The protection against flooding is something that its denizens take for granted. Forgotten or fading away are the people who played an instrumental role in creating today’s downtown and infrastructure.

Solinger, who served on the Rochester City Council for 20 years from the early 1970s to the '90s, died on March 2. He was 87.

For years, dating back to the early '50s, a flood control project was deemed economically unfeasible. It took a patient, decades-long, collective effort to change people’s minds and make it a reality.

For Solinger and other flood control committee members, the work of building support for the project meant making contacts at conferences hosted by the National League Cities, taking numerous trips to Washington, D.C., to lobby federal lawmakers, and working with the Army Corps of Engineers and then-Soil Conservation Service on a feasible plan.

By 1977, the committee had a blueprint for the flood control project. It was before the devastating flood of 1978 that claimed at least five lives and forced the evacuation of 5,000 people. It was also before the election of Mayor Chuck Hazama, who lent his lobbying brilliance to the cause and is the public figure most associated with the project.

“We just knew it was a job to do, and we went after it,” said Darrell Strain, a former Rochester City Council member who, along with Gordon Bluhm, served on the flood control committee and whose own Rochester home was destroyed in the ‘78 flood. “It was our main focus for a few of us.”

Solinger served on the city council during a consequential time. In the 1960s, Rochester suffered from a drab and downtrodden downtown, and city leaders were looking for solutions. Solinger and other council members backed the concept of creating a downtown Tax Increment Financing district to revitalize it.

The then-novel idea of a TIF district involved subsidizing companies by refunding or diverting a portion of their taxes to help finance development in an area.

For Rochester, it made projects that had been previously deemed financially impractical possible. The Galleria Mall (now Galleria at University Square), the Radisson (now the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel) and other projects by late developer Gus Chafoulias helped transform the downtown.The skyway system was also developed during this time.

These improvements set the stage for further growth in Rochester (since 1980, Rochester, a community of then 54,000 people, has more than doubled in size). It also became the foundation for further development projects such as Destination Medical Center, the state’s largest public-private initiative.

“He really had the community’s interest at heart in his work,” said Stevan Kvenvold, a retired Rochester city administrator. “He was a very nice, enjoyable man.”

Kvenvold and others recalled Solinger serving during a time when the council was made up of strong personalities who didn’t shy away from spirited debate. But, generally, members got along with each other.

Solinger also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rochesterfest parade chairman and president of the League of Minnesota Cities, his obituary said.

Solinger worked to spread good governance beyond Rochester, traveling to the Baltic states to help the emerging democracies.

“He had a 20-year run of doing really great things for the community,” Neumann said.

