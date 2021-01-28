Petition calling for Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz to resign grows

A petition calling on Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz to resign has gained more than 1,000 signatures within the first few days of its release.

A 2015 Century High School graduate, David Jiang, started the petition in the wake of multiple instances of plagiarism by Muñoz coming to light . The petition includes the names of current and former students, parents, community members, as well as multiple lines that read "anonymous educator."

"If Mr. Muñoz does not resign, what message would the Rochester Public Schools be sending to our future generations of students?" the petition reads. "What does it say about the American system when it’s okay for the leaders to cheat but not for students? Leadership comes from the top. In these instances of plagiarism, we believe Mr. Muñoz has lost our trust to ensure the highest educational standards that our community deserves."

The petition references the Rochester Public Schools student handbook, which defines plagiarism as an offense to the student code of conduct.

Jiang wrote the petition Wednesday . He started circulating the document on Facebook on Thursday morning. By roughly 5 p.m. that afternoon, the list of signatures had grown to more than 400 names. It had grown by even more later that evening. By Friday afternoon, the movement had reached 1,000 names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiang spoke briefly about the anonymous signatures on the list.

"They're afraid of retribution," he said about the teachers who didn't include their names. "And I think that also says another thing about his leadership style, that people are afraid to sign this."

Jiang said he sent a copy of the document to Muñoz, making him aware of the petition's request. On Friday, Jiang said he had not received any response from Muñoz. Because of that, he said he intended to present the petition to the Rochester School Board.

“Should he ignore our petition, we respectfully ask that you take this serious matter into consideration and take all actions necessary as defined by School Board Policy and relevant sections of the Minnesota Statute," Jiang was quoted as saying in a press release about the petition.

Muñoz also did not respond to the Post Bulletin's request for comment.

Muñoz's plagiarism was first revealed when he sent a Thanksgiving letter to staff members in November with words and phrases that had been culled from multiple sources. Further investigation showed that he had plagiarized other work as well, such as high school graduation speeches.

Shortly after the Thanksgiving letter came to light, the Rochester School Board said Muñoz would be suspended for five days without pay and that he would have to undergo a reconciliation process with two School Board members, Don Barlow and Cathy Nathan.

While responding to the allegations against Muñoz, multiple current and former students spoke about the fact that Rochester Public Schools constantly taught them the importance of not plagiarizing. Gabrielle LaPlante, a 2015 Century High School graduate, said she remembers having specific lessons in high school about the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was very clear that this was something the district would not stand for if a student was caught plagiarizing for any reason," LaPlante said. "I'm proud of how my teachers taught us to be civic leaders and have a lot of integrity and be respectful, honest people. So, it (the plagiarism) was a little bit of a slap in the face."

Sahra Jilaow, a current John Marshall student who also signed the petition, said that if Muñoz doesn't resign, it would send the message that even if you do wrong, you can get away with it. She said the petition takes a stand against that message.

"It sets a precedent that this isn't OK and that nobody should be doing this, no matter who you are on the social spectrum," Jilaow said about the call for Muñoz to resign. "Hearing that more things have come out about (his) plagiarism, it just makes me even more sad; it shows that the apology he gave for the first one was disingenuous."