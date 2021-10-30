Phil Gartner has been a key to shaping Lake City

LAKE CITY — On Oct. 11, the Lake City City Council and Mayor Mark Nichols presented Phil Gartner with the key to the city.

Gartner, who spent 50 years serving the city in various capacities — from being city attorney and a member of the city council to serving on boards and commissions — before deciding in 2020 not to run for re-election. In that time, he helped the city get a new hospital connected to Mayo Clinic, purchase a camping park that is a jewel of the region, and voted for changes to U.S. Highway 61 that reshaped the road through downtown Lake City.

"I had some people say, 'They probably should have given you the key a long time ago,'" Gartner said.

RELATED: Rochester's knight in shining armor educates community on the Renaissance era

Still, he said he was honored the city chose to recognize his years of service to Lake City.

A native of Preston, Gartner graduated high school in 1957 from there with his high school sweetheart. Sixty years later, he and Dana are still married and enjoying the beauty of the town along Lake Pepin.

ADVERTISEMENT

When did you start serving Lake City?

We moved to Lake City in 1966, right after I finished grad school (at William Mitchell College of Law). My old football coach from Preston, Joe Denzer, he left Preston and became football coach here. Dana and I kept in touch with him while we were in college.

He told us to check out the town. We loved this little town. We knew we wanted to sail and also ski. There was a ski hill about 9 miles up the road. It was such a beautiful area, we decided to stay.

I started practicing law in 1966, and after about four years I was appointed city attorney, which was a part-time job. I did that for 37 years.

What were some of the big changes to the city that you helped with?

I helped the city with the purchase of Hok Si La Park. It was a Boy Scout camp, and they'd maintained it very well. The camp was on a 350-acre parcel. There was a dike road that led to a big dining hall. The city thought it would be an ideal location for a park, kind of like a state park in the vein of Frontenac, which is right up the road.

But the Boy Scouts had a couple of requirements. One was that it be maintained as a place for primitive camping. The other was the price. They wanted $500,000, but the city didn't have that kind of money. We put together grants from the federal and state government to help, and that covered 90 percent of the cost.

How did you help change the way Mayo Clinic delivers health care around the region?

ADVERTISEMENT

I was involved as a negotiator with that as well. This was probably 20 years ago.

We became the first outreach facility for Mayo Clinic from Rochester. This was the start of Mayo bringing medical facilities to small communities. They were looking for a medical facility that would be a feeder for Rochester. Later they did this in many, many different communities. They could send clients, patients, from Lake City to Rochester.

Medical facilities were starting to change at that time. This was an experiment on their part.

Lake City had its own hospital. It was successful, but it was very old, and the local doctors were trying to do everything. They can't do that anymore.

At the same time, Fairview Hospital in the Twin Cities was very interested in doing outreach as well. We had to decide which of those would be best, and we picked Mayo. It was closer to Lake City, and there was already an attachment with the local physicians to send their patients to Mayo.

They built a new hospital, but we had a nursing home at the time and we wanted to include it as part of Mayo's operation.

This all became a forerunner of how Mayo would operate.

How well has this worked for Lake City and Mayo Clinic?

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been good. Not always perfect, but we had an arrangement with them that they had to honor the long-term commitment to Lake City. It was a 30-year agreement, which we are approaching the end of in about 10 years.

But I knew we needed a different approach to medicine and care. The doctors we had at the time were two old-timers. And newer doctors did not want to work the way the old-timers did.

What was your next big step in serving Lake City?

When I retired as the city attorney after 37 years, I was hustled to go for the city council. I served two (non-consecutive) four-year terms, and in between I served on several boards and commissions. When I look at my total, it’s been 50 years working with the city.

Hok Si La and Mayo are always the two accomplishments that stand out for me.

Were you part of the vote on the new alignment for U.S. Highway 61?

Yes. I was not in favor of it in the beginning, but when I started looking at it and talked to the (county) highway department and the department of transportation (MnDOT), I saw it was a good thing. It slows traffic down, which is a good thing, especially in the summer with all the marina traffic.

MnDOT did a marvelous job of improving the highway through Lake City.

With 55 years in one town, you've got to have some great memories.

The marina is the largest recreational marina on the Mississippi River. It's got slips for 600 boats right in this small community. When we first came to town, we bought a 20-foot sailboat. It was the first fiberglass sailboat in the marina here.

Our three children grew up here. Our son was a dock boy. Our two daughters were lifeguards at the beach. It’s been an enchanted area, and people who grew up here are moving back.

A lot of towns have lost some of their businesses, but we're lucky to have the amenities we have, a great grocery store, a hardware store and the marina.

It’s a lovely community with the bluffs and the river. Well, we call it a lake, but it’s really a wide spot in the Mississippi.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .