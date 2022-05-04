Photos: Trees planted at Cascade Lake Park
Mayor Kim Norton and representatives from Rochester’s partner City, Münster, Germany hosted a tree planting at Cascade Lake Park in honor of Rochester and Münster's Climate-Smart Municipalities partnership. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city, funded by the mayor.
The Pine island-based Bandel Investments started filing building permits this week to convert the 28-year-old ex-bank building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North into a new Sola Salon Studios complex. It's located along Bandel Road Northwest.
Ukrainian vacation cottage becomes refuge amidst Russian invasion.
Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed masks to become optional starting March 7.
The vehicle was traveling east on Highway 19 at mile marker 207 in Red Wing when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.