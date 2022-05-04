SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: Trees planted at Cascade Lake Park

Mayor Kim Norton and representatives from Rochester’s partner City, Münster, Germany hosted a tree planting at Cascade Lake Park in honor of Rochester and Münster's Climate-Smart Municipalities partnership. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city, funded by the mayor.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 04, 2022 04:23 PM
Share
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, right, works alongside Birgit Wildt, Thomas Werner, and Thomas Armoneit, all representatives from Rochester's partner city, Münster, to plant a tree, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city funded by the mayor.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Rochester City Forester Jeff Haberman does a quick demonstration before trees are planted with representatives from Rochester's partner city, Münster, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city funded by the mayor.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Rochester City Forester Jeff Haberman does a quick demonstration before trees are planted with representatives from Rochester's partner city, Münster, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city funded by the mayor.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Rochester City Forester Jeff Haberman does a quick demonstration before trees are planted with representatives from Rochester's partner city, Münster, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city funded by the mayor.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton digs a hole to plant a tree with representatives from Rochester's partner city, Münster, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city funded by the mayor.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Trees are unloaded to be planted with representatives from Rochester's partner city, Münster, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city funded by the mayor.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Rochester ex-bank branch transforming into a hub of beauty
The Pine island-based Bandel Investments started filing building permits this week to convert the 28-year-old ex-bank building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North into a new Sola Salon Studios complex. It's located along Bandel Road Northwest.
May 04, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
lidia-wolanskyj.jpg
Local
Sister of Mayo Clinic physician opens her Ukraine home, guest house to displaced refugees
Ukrainian vacation cottage becomes refuge amidst Russian invasion.
May 04, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
072420.N.RPB.longfellow.jpg
Local
Longfellow Elementary returns masking after reaching COVID threshold
Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed masks to become optional starting March 7.
May 04, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Red Wing map.png
Local
Welch woman injured in Highway 19 crash near Red Wing
The vehicle was traveling east on Highway 19 at mile marker 207 in Red Wing when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.
May 04, 2022 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher