News Local

Photos: Med City Marathon on May 13, 2023

By Traci Westcott and Joe Ahlquist
Today at 11:05 AM

Runners took part in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.

Marcus Meyer runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Runners take part in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sam Lozano runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A runner during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Peter Shaw runs in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Tim Aldrich runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Runners take part in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A runner during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Samuel Yeager runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jack Zahn runs in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
O.J. Ojullu runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Patrick Wood runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sara Denzel runs in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Megan Volk runs in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lori Russell runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jenny Perona runs in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Drew Beckman runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Blake St. Sauver runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Runners during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Denise Kaelberer runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cindy Lewandowski runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Quinci Herll runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Alexa Pandrudkevich runs in the 20-mile race during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Riley Grahek runs in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
