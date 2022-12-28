Photos: 2022 in photos by Joe Ahlquist

Take a look through Post Bulletin photo editor Joe Ahlquist's year in photos.
Emma Horn, left, a first-grade teacher at Riverside Central Elementary School, and Lida Casper, the Community Schools site facilitator at the school, wave to students in a different part of the classroom through a Google meeting while preparing for distance learning Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools announced on Wednesday they will temporarily move from in-person learning to distance learning on Jan. 18 through Jan. 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff. Principal Matt Ruzek said that teachers Thursday were doing everything they could to take care of students and make sure it still feels like school is happening on Tuesday despite transitioning to distance learning. "We're getting materials ready, we're getting equipment ready, we're setting up online things, we're connecting with families in regards to, at our school, basic needs." Ruzek said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A crew from the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department freshen up one of the ice skating rinks at Soldiers Memorial Field Park on Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the temperature was as low as minus 20 degrees Wednesday morning.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Evelyn Brickley, shopping support and stocking volunteer, grabs items to stock from the warehouse at Channel One Regional Food Bank on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Rochester. Channel One received a Clean Energy Resource Teams grant that will help them fund energy-efficient lighting and reduce the food bank's utility bills going forward.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Substitute teacher Hannah Bauer hands out a math worksheet to kindergarteners at Bonner Elementary School Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Stewartville. "It's not uncommon for us to have more positions open than we have substitutes," said Zane McInroy, the school's principal. McInroy said two subs were working at the school on Wednesday.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dennis Dieser, a former Albert Lea Family YMCA executive director who grew up going to the Rochester Area Family YMCA, holds up a staff only placard with an old YMCA logo he found as a keepsake while touring the building one last time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Rochester. The Rochester Area Family YMCA will close on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after serving the community for more than 50 years. Dieser said he practically lived at the Y when he was kid because his parents worked at night.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Steven Anderson, a scientific glassblower with Mayo Clinic, on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brandon Olson, right, a survey technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, drills a hole in the ice to measure the thickness as Bill Chelmowski, a boat operator with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, watches during a survey of Lake Pepin's ice thickness Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, near Lake City.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
People gather for a "Peace Rally and Vigil for Ukraine" on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cate Stacy pulls Abby Erpelding during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Faye Anne Hughes, of Stewartville, receives the imposition of the ashes from Rev. Jenny Cannon, of Christ United Methodist, on Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in downtown Rochester. In the background, setup for Social Lights takes place.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mitch Stevenson hugs Judy Braatz, the 2020 and 2021 Rochesterfest chairperson, after it was announced that Stevenson is the 2022 chairperson on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the city-county Government Center in downtown Rochester. Stevenson announced "Destination Miracles, Music and More" as this year's theme.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Supporters wave flags Friday, March 4, 2022, from the Olmsted County Highway 19 overpass near Marion, Minnesota, as a convoy of vehicles on their way to Washington D.C. travels east on Interstate 90.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Visitors gather around a bonfire during Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville High School senior Brady Ploenzke, 18, will graduate this spring after serving as the school's tiger mascot since his freshman year. Ploenzke is pictured Monday, March 14, 2022, at the high school in Stewartville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fog blankets downtown Rochester on Tuesay, March 15, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Spencer Pearson, a senior at Mayo High School, makes his way through a mobile pool as part of a Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Craig Mann, of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band, plays along with ACDC's "A Long Way to the Top" while performing at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Police Department Sgt. Ryan Lodermeier, tactical commander of the Emergency Response Unit, on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) drives between Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Darrick Baartman (22) and Tucker Haroldson (20) during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo Clinic colleagues, from left, Zachary Fogarty, Drew Seisler and Briant Fruth jokingly started the "Mayo Clinic Distinguished Gentlemen of Mayo Clinic" club in 2016 when they wore the same suit jacket and tie for their staff directory photos. Other Mayo employees have since noticed and have worn the outfit for their staff photos. The three were photographed Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Johann Sonnenberg, a training officer with the Oronoco Fire Department, helps unload gear donated by the Crooked Lake Fire Department in Northern Minnesota on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Oronoco. Sonnenberg organized an initiative to collect and send the donated gear to Ukrainian firefighters. Sonnenberg estimated that nine or 10 departments had dropped off equipment on Monday alone.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard speaks during a visit to American Legion Post 384 as part of a tour through parts of Minnesota on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Dodge Center.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Matt Carpenter, left, and friend, Ryan Hanson, help clean up debris in what used to be the garage of Carpenter's father-in-law, Terry Voigt, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mac Hanson, 10, left, and Griffin Lukenbill, 9, both fourth-graders, work together during a newspaper class at Longfellow 45-15 District-Wide Elementary School on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Rochester. The students in the class put out a quarterly student paper.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mist rises as part the public art installation "Wakefield" by Rochester artist Eric Anderson on Monday, May 16, 2022, in downtown Rochester during an introduction event for the piece.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Loren Tews, left, and Joey Fenske, both with the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 sign shop, put a new population number on the Rochester sign north of town on U.S. Highway 52 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Carrie Pompeii, a kindergarten specials teacher, tells a scary story with the help of students during a Triple P day at Byron Primary School on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Byron. Friday's Triple P day was one of three the school held this school year. On Triple P days students pick three activities they feel passionate about that allow them to be collaborative, learn about critical thinking and help them learn through play, said teacher Tom Whalen, who helped come up with the idea. Byron Primary was recently recognized as a Minnesota School of Excellence by the Minnesota Elementary Principals' Association and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century High School seniors Austin Crane, left, and Zach Blixt make their way through Kellogg Middle School with their fellow seniors as part of their grad tour of elementary and middle schools Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Asher Clark, 4, plays at Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lauren Bennett McGinty, left, state tourism director with Explore Minnesota, and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, right, clink their glasses after being served by Governor Tim Walz on Thursday, May 26, 2022, while visiting Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester. The three were visiting Little Thistle to celebrate the "Free the Growler" bill.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic prepares to serve during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship against Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Amy Caucutt consults a recipe book while working on a batch of maple pecan pies Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Rochester. Caucutt bakes the pies to give to fellow congregants at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for birthdays and other celebrations.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Becky Hubbard has lost more than 45 pounds with the help of the Mayo Clinic Diet. Hubbard is photographed Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (1) slides safely into second base as New Ulm Cathedral's Isaiah Rieser (13) attempts a tag during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Marcelino Reyes, with Chester's Kitchen and Bar, checks on turkeys roasting on a rotisserie Friday, June 17, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Despite temperatures nearing 100 degrees, Ruthann Ryberg, front, and Katie Herman, left, of St. Paul, read in their hammocks in the shade with their granddaughter Kaia at Silver Lake Park on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Rochester. The three made the trip to Rochester while exploring the state looking for cool bookstores and places to relax in their hammocks and had just been to Garden Party Books, they said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dylan Lohmann, 14, left, and Gunnar Jones, 15, right, use binoculars to spot birds while bird watching during a science class as part of Rochester Public Schools' Summer of Discovery on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
From left, Alison Johnson, Ava Stark, Anna Quade and Eva Loechler, all 11 years old, get Tim Klingbeil (not pictured), the girls' gym teacher, a cup of lemonade Monday, June 27, 2022, in Wabasha. The girls were raising money to donate to the family of their classmate, Lance Larson, who died of cancer last week at the age of 10.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mumtaz Rooble, 11, left, and Lucy Evans, 12, work in a garden as part of Rochester Public Schools' Summer of Discovery on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, outside John Adams Middle School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A fallen tree remains on a house on the 200 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast in Rochester on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after a storm the night before.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jim Stiles, owner of Super Fresh Produce and Garden Center, checks a flower pot for a birds nest after a bird was seen flying out of it Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Austin, Minnesota. After more than 40 years, Stiles is selling the store and retiring. The garden center will close in September and Super Fresh Produce and Bakery will be open during their normal business hours until the beginning of November or if a buyer is found.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Downtown Rochester on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guests board an electric bus during a ribbon-cutting event for Rochester Public Transit's two new electric buses Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Public Works and Transit Operations Center in Rochester. RPT announced that the two new buses will be put into service on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Macey Wanderscheid, of the St. Cloud area, holds her son, Cash, 2, while he makes the same face as one of the fish on display as part of the Jurassic Quest event at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Rochester. The event opened Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
The new John Marshall High School football coach, Kyle Riggott, goes over a workout with members of the team Monday, July 11, 2022, outside John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
The Rochester Patriots' Aaron Terpstra (9), Jake Schmidt (11) and Cayden Cherevko (8) stand for the National Anthem before an American Legion baseball game against the Rochester Redhawks Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at John Adams Middle School in Rochester. The Redhawks beat the Patriots 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pastor Shelley Cunnginham, center, of Zumbro Lutheran Church, blesses the space during an open house and ribbon-cutting Monday, July 11, 2022, in Rochester for Zumbro Lutheran Church and Lutheran Social Services' new Youth Resource Center for youth experiencing homelessness.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
An assortment of Drift Dough donuts and Caribou Coffee on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Amarachi Orakwue on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A crew from Rochester Public Works kicks up dust while working on Historic Third Street Southwest on Monday, July 25, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A Mayo Clinic Bus, right, pulls up along side a a Rochester Public Transit bus on Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theo Steiner, 2, gets some air with the help of his dad, Ryan Steiner, while dropping off his sister Natalie, 5, for her first day of kindergarten at the new Longfellow Elementary School building Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk through downtown Rochester on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fog blankets Rochester's Corn Cob Water Tower on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Kiley Passow, left, a varsity volleyball player for Pine Island High School, and friend, Reighley Sorum paint a Pine Island Panthers logo in a driveway Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Pine Island. The girls were painting the logo in the driveways' of fans as part of a fundraiser for the volleyball team.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
The new Zumbro Education District in Kasson on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Food service workers employed by Morrison Healthcare who work at various Mayo Clinic facilities take part in an "information picket" outside Mayo Clinic on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
First Student trainer Patrick Malloy and driver Kevin Harbaugh go over an annual school bus certification ahead of the start of the school year Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the John Marshall marching band color guard lead the band ahead of a football game against Mankato West on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. John Marshall fell 23-0 to West after severe weather ended the game early.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Kuznicki, president of the Zumbro Valley Treasure Hunters, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A mural on the side of the Civic Center Parking Ramp titled "Sol Flowers" by artist Jenna Whiting, in the foreground preparing for a television interview, is reflected in the glass on Parking Ramp Six on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in downtown Rochester. The mural was unveiled Wednesday as part of the 2022 Destination Medical Center Annual Meeting.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mike Derouin, owner of Thee Only Shoe Repair, works on a customer's shoe Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the shop in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rosemount's George Edgar reacts after crossing the finish line during the Mayo Invitational cross country meet varsity boys race Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Boys soccer players take part in the John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
St. Charles head coach Matt Reinhardt talks with his team before a football game against Chatfield on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Charles.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Amanda Brown, with Pompeii Painting, works in a multipurpose room at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Chatfield. The Chatfield Center for the Arts is hosting their Grand reOpening Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Andy Henden, one of the new owners of Glynner's Pub, works in the kitchen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Law enforcement officers respond to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester. The call was determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rain falls on downtown Rochester on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Oliver Books feeds his quail Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Apples are picked using a harvesting machine at ApplesRus Orchard & Distillery on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Northeast Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Children work on drawing lady bugs while learning about the letter "L" on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Harmony Kids Learning Center in Harmony.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Basketball players wait for the start of the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, left, holds up a shirt from South x Southeast Brewing Co. given to her by owner Ann Fahy-Gust during a tour of the brewery Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Pine Island.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Justin Shellhart, owner of the Bunz and Wienerz hot dog stand, sets his cart up near the intersection of West Silver Lake Drive Northeast and North Broadway Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Rochester. Wednesday was Shellhart's first day out with the stand.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Robin Moore, left, and Tracy Lee, right, both with the finance department, play the "Operation" game during the Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration at Peace Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees filled the plaza for food, games and other entertainment as part of the event.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is introduced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Chatfield's Sam Backer (21) attempts to jump over Caledonia's Lewis Doyle (1) during a football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chatfield.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brianne Olson works with Little Joe during an individual equine-assisted psychotherapy session at H.O.P.E. Ranch on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, near Chatfield.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Tessa Erlandson, who plays volleyball, basketball and is on the track and field team at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, works out Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, 2022, at ETS Performance in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel walks with Shawn Harper, who is in fifth grade at Riverside Central Elementary School, as they walk to school as part of "International Walk to School Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rodney Sharp, an equity specialist with Rochester Public Schools, talks with seniors FaBeyona Harrison, left, and Hilda Nyibil, right, during lunch Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A signed beam is hoisted to the top of the Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building construction site during a "topping off" ceremony Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Zayne Urban, 4, of Rochester, paints a pumpkin during Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dede Mraz, of Lewiston, and her grandchildren, Daniel Richard, 8, and his sister, Maggie, 4, take part in a fossil hunting program through Whitewater State Park on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, near Eyota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Al Nickelsen, a metal sculptor, works on a piece Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Gov. Tim Walz, is running for re-election, mingles with supporters after a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville players celebrate their 46-22 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton head coach Lonnie Morken hugs his daughter Sahara Morken after their 3-1 win over Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Voters fill out their ballots at Rochester Community and Technical College on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Leah Erickson, left, and Megan Goodyear, both with Johnny's Skillet, work in the kitchen Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Austin. John Clark, who owned the restaraunt, died last month, and the cafe reopened on Monday. "He'll be missed, no question there," said George Percival, who was having lunch with his wife, Ruth, Wednesday.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Phyllis Lokker, a resident at The Waters on Mayowood, makes bubbles and sings "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles" in memory of her aunt Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lokker said she's blown bubbles every morning since 2000 for her aunt. "I feel like a kid again," she said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Barb Nagel and her granddaughter, Claire Hulsing, 3, make a snowman in the fresh snow Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central players make their way onto the field before a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bags of groceries are organized at the Rochester Public Schools Facilities Service Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Ballots from randomly-selected precincts are manually recounted at the Olmsted County Elections office as part of the Post Election Review on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pavs Kumar, owner of Nana Gogo Toybrary, gives a tour to Jessica Cormican, a job candidate, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Rochester business.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Volunteer Mitch Probert works on installing one of the light fixtures that will be on display as part of the Northern Lights Festival on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. The hours for the event are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Colton Stein, 9, juggles during a gym class at Bear Cave Intermediate School on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Santa Claus hands out ribbons during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin