99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: 2022 in photos by Tucker Covey

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
December 29, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Take a look through Post Bulletin summer photo intern Tucker Covey's year in photos.

Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Mayo High School's Hannah Hanson takes part in the triple jump competition during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished 16th with a final distance of 34 feet 10.75 inches.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
Marine Corps League THOR Detachment #606 commandant Vince Reynolds leads the color guard off of Center Street Bridge after a ceremony honoring naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Alex Cox senior photos, Western Kentucky University class of 2022
Tucker Allen Covey/Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Zara Boon yells chants into a bullhorn on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Alex Cox senior photos, Western Kentucky University class of 2022
Tucker Allen Covey/Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Med City Marathon
Taylor Granquist from Owatonna, Minnesota and Len Oelkers from Hayfield, Minnesota cross the finish line of the Med City Marathon in a downpour on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Granquist adn Oelkers finished 112th and 108th overall in the half marathon.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Paisley Scanlan, 14, holds her guinea pig, Tails, ahead of a 4-H competition at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Queer Art Market
Alex Cox senior photos, Western Kentucky University class of 2022
Tucker Allen Covey/Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Alex Cox senior photos, Western Kentucky University class of 2022
Tucker Allen Covey/Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Fest
Bill Weiss pilots the Liberty Bell over Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Bull riders line up in front of flames for the crowd ahead of the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Fest
Marjorie Aslesohn and Wayne Iverson watch as the Liberty Bell flies away during Rochesterfest in Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Buffalo Bill Days
Laurie Callies and Roger Weber dance at their campsite in Sylvan Park during Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Memorial Day Events
A member of the Marine Corps League THOR Detachment #606 carries his rifle after taking part in a ceremony at Center Street Bridge honoring naval veterans buried at sea on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Down By The Riverside July 17, 2022
Alex Cox senior photos, Western Kentucky University class of 2022
Tucker Allen Covey/Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
George Green from St. Paul in his full dress for the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022. "I dance for my people and I dance for my sobriety, dancing is what helps keep me on the right path," Green said.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence, the overall winner in the 250cc class get big air during the Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Simon Warnkagathje grooms one of his sheep for show in the 4-H Sheep Show at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Millville Motocross 2022
Jett Lawrence get big air on his 250cc during the Moto 1 race at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence finished first overall, taking the win in both races of the 250cc class.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Children enjoy the view from the ferris wheel at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Mayo High School's Hannah Hanson leans into the finish of the girl's 100m high hurdles during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished fourth with a final time of 14.33.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
TUCKER-YEAR-IN-PHOTOS-2022-022.jpg
Willow Herman, 5, steps out from her umbrella shelter where her family sits during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Bird Tagging
Alex Cox senior photos, Western Kentucky University class of 2022
Tucker Allen Covey/Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Olmsted County Fair Day 02
Rick Wussow watches a batch of "rib ticklers" while Jim Schatz puts more on the grill of the Olmsted County Pork Producers stall at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Olmsted County Pork Producers are a consortium of local pork producers that volunteer to work and sell their products at the fair.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Eowyn Gao, 8, plays with sparklers before the fireworks show during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Cannon Falls man facing charges for threatening to kill man who shot his horse with an arrow
After the man's quarter horse was shot and killed, the Cannon Falls man is accused of threatening to kill the man who did it.
December 29, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
OCSO - DEATH INVESTIGATION.png
Breaking News
Local
Woman found in ditch in Cascade Township identified
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identify of the woman found Monday.
December 29, 2022 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: The unfinished Wild Rose Lane house in southwest Rochester may finally have a buyer
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 29, 2022 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Garbage recycling
Local
Three new trash haulers expected to enter Rochester market in 2023
Following a reduction of county-issued licenses due to company sales, an Olmsted County ordinance change paved the way for more competition in curbside pickup.
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen