News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: 2nd Annual Block Party and Parade

Hundreds turned out for the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
August 20, 2022 06:03 PM
Block Party
Cece Davis helps her niece Kaniyah Durant, 8, of Rochester, get into a bubble ball during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Members of the C.E.R.T. (Community Engagement Response Team) dance during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
April Hoerner, 1, and siblings Alice, 3, Aric 4, and Ava, 7, watch during the second annual Back to School Block Party Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
The second annual Back to School Block Party Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Kids collect cany during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
A family watches the incoming parade during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Serayah Turner, 9, of Rochester, waves at a float during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Kids collect candy during the second annual Back to School Block Party Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
People line up to enter during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Volunteers and the Rochester Police Department hand out snow cones during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Gilbert Jordan IV of Uncle Gil’s gives out free hair cuts during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Gilbert Jordan IV of Uncle Gil’s gives cuts the hair of Wade Smith, 8, while a line of people wait for hair cuts during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Damien Turner, 7, gets a balloon sword from a clown during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Food is distributed during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Kamari Green, 11, plays in the bubble balls during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Tony Bridges, right, fist bumps Wesley Denny, 11, after getting a painting during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Kids play in the bubble balls during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Backpacks and other supplies are sorted to be distributed during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Christie Wilkins, left, Jimmie Gaston and his son Deno, 15, cook up some burgers and hot dogs during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
Jimmie Gaston and his son Deno, 15, cook up some burgers and hot dogs during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Block Party
People eat during the second annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on, Aug. 19, 2022, at Rev. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

