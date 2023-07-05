Photos: 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on July 4, 2023

Rochester’s official 4th of July celebration and fireworks display was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
The firework finale shines in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
A bicyclist passes very close to a fountain sparkler during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Remi Eddy, 5, sits in the sand pit and digs a hole during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Fireworks shine in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Carter Hoffman begins to prepare hot dog buns after cooking a batch of hot dogs on his propane grill during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Fireworks shine in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Anavelia Segura, right, and her son Omar, 10, left, watch the firework display during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Victoria Carcaise holds a sparkler after The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock performance was paused during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. The performance was paused due to an impending electrical storm.
A storm passes north of Rochester, pausing the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration performances due to lightning on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Spectators watch a fountain sparkler tip over during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Workers of the Flapdoodles Ice Cream truck move around constantly as the line at the front continues to build after The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock performance was paused during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. The performance was paused due to an impending electrical storm.
Anas Alrawi, 6, sports numerous American-themed apparel during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Judy McNamara, right, feeds Crescam McNamara-Xiao, 2, left, a scoop of shaved ice during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Spectators watch a fountain sparkler during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
From left: Anthony Piscopo, of Italy, Jessica Ryvlin, of New York, and Pedram Maleknia, of Alabama, pose for a photograph during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. All three are part of a group of visiting medical students at Mayo Clinic.
A saxophonist performs in the Rochester Community Band during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
The crowd at Soldiers Field Park watches the firework display during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Fireworks shine in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
The crowd at Soldiers Field Park watches the firework display during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Amitoj Sawhney, left, and Carter Hoffman, right, pose with their hotdogs during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
A trumpeter performs in the Rochester Community Band during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Lincoln Seavey, 10, looks back in his lawn chair as the Rochester Community Band perform during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
A crowd watches the Rochester Community Band perform during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.