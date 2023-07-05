Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 5

Photos: 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on July 4, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
July 04, 2023 at 11:49 PM

Rochester’s official 4th of July celebration and fireworks display was held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.

070423-4th Fest
The firework finale shines in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A bicyclist passes very close to a fountain sparkler during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
The firework finale shines in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Remi Eddy, 5, sits in the sand pit and digs a hole during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Fireworks shine in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Carter Hoffman begins to prepare hot dog buns after cooking a batch of hot dogs on his propane grill during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Fireworks shine in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Anavelia Segura, right, and her son Omar, 10, left, watch the firework display during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Victoria Carcaise holds a sparkler after The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock performance was paused during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. The performance was paused due to an impending electrical storm.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A storm passes north of Rochester, pausing the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration performances due to lightning on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Spectators watch a fountain sparkler tip over during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Workers of the Flapdoodles Ice Cream truck move around constantly as the line at the front continues to build after The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock performance was paused during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. The performance was paused due to an impending electrical storm.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A bicyclist passes very close to a fountain sparkler during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Anas Alrawi, 6, sports numerous American-themed apparel during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Victoria Carcaise holds a sparkler after The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock performance was paused during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. The performance was paused due to an impending electrical storm.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Judy McNamara, right, feeds Crescam McNamara-Xiao, 2, left, a scoop of shaved ice during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Spectators watch a fountain sparkler during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
From left: Anthony Piscopo, of Italy, Jessica Ryvlin, of New York, and Pedram Maleknia, of Alabama, pose for a photograph during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. All three are part of a group of visiting medical students at Mayo Clinic.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A saxophonist performs in the Rochester Community Band during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
The crowd at Soldiers Field Park watches the firework display during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Fireworks shine in the sky during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
The crowd at Soldiers Field Park watches the firework display during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Amitoj Sawhney, left, and Carter Hoffman, right, pose with their hotdogs during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A trumpeter performs in the Rochester Community Band during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
Lincoln Seavey, 10, looks back in his lawn chair as the Rochester Community Band perform during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A crowd watches the Rochester Community Band perform during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin






