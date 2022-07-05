SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
|
Photos: 4th Fest took place with live music and Fireworks at Soldiers Field Park on Monday, July 4, 2022

Live music, food trucks, and fireworks to celebrate July 4th at Soldiers Field Park.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 05, 2022 12:19 AM
Fireworks.gif
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Londyn Raymond, 5, blows bubbles during the hot afternoon of 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
A couple sits and listens to the live music during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Corey Edge keeps the sun out of his eyes with a festive visor during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Chase Boehmke, 12 (left), attempts a to block the shot of Owen Stam, 12 during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
A couple sits and listens to the live music during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Crowds earlier in the day during 4th Fest try to keep in the shade to beat the afternoon heat at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Linda Larkin grills with some friends during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Andrea Hoffman (center) attempts to light sparklers in the breeze for her children Oliver, 8 (left), Norah, 6 and Greyson, 10 during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Greyson Hoffman, 10, holds a sparkler during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Willow Herman, 5, steps out from her umbrella shelter where her family sits during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Chase & Ovation play covers of mainly Prince songs for the crowd ahead of fireworks during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Eowyn Gao, 8, plays with sparklers before the fireworks show during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
4th Fest attendees are illuminated by the stage lights while they wait for the fireworks at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
Nayel Attique, 7, stares at a sparkler while his mother takes a video during 4th Fest at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
The finale of 4th Fest, the fireworks, at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
4th Fest attendees are illuminated by the fireworks set off from the Soldiers Field Golf Course at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
4th Fest
4th Fest attendees watch the fireworks, the finale of 4th Fest, at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

