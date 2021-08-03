SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: 5-hour standoff in Southeast Rochester ends

A domestic incident involving a person in crisis at the Extended Stay America on Wood Lake Drive SE has concluded safely according to RPD.

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6015.jpg
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8pm, members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force.The woman in the room with him was unharmed.Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
August 02, 2021 07:34 PM
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5395.jpg
An Olmsted County ERU vehicle arrives on scene as Rochester Police Department respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5404.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5991.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6078.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6084.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6159.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6013.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6097.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5424.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5964.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-6114.jpg
080221-EXTENDED-STAY-5968.jpg
