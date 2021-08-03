Photos: 5-hour standoff in Southeast Rochester ends

An Olmsted County ERU vehicle arrives on scene as Rochester Police Department respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force. The woman in the room with him was unharmed. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin