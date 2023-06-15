Photos: 65th Annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on June 14, 2023

The 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic was held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Sophia, three, of Stewartville, covers her ears as Duke receives a shot during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Dr. Predmore’s assistant Jim Nelson loads a syringe with dewormer in a trailer for sister kittens Luna and Stormy during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Dr. Predmore’s assistant Jim Nelson, right, holds a capped needle in his mouth, while explaining the kitten shot to Marcus Valdez, 21, of Rochester, left, before giving the shot to 12-week-old Luna during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Nick, short for Pumpernickel, waits their turn in their travel carriage during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Multiple dog owners finalize payments and paperwork after their dogs received shots during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Dr. Larry Predmore gives a shot to Scooby as owner Steven Mitchell holds them during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Dixie the cat watches the other animals in line through their travel carrier during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Marcus Valdez, 21, of Rochester, left, helps Dr. Predmore’s assistant Jim Nelson, right, with handling 12-week-old Stormy before receiving a kitten shot during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
A dog owner holds their dog's head before Kate Mullenbach and her son James, 1, give a shot during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Owner Jim Nelson attempts to feed Bo a treat for a second time to no avail as Bo accidentally spits out the treat again during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023.
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.