Photos: 65th Annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on June 14, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 6:36 AM

The 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic was held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.

061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Sophia, three, of Stewartville, covers her ears as Duke receives a shot during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Dr. Predmore’s assistant Jim Nelson loads a syringe with dewormer in a trailer for sister kittens Luna and Stormy during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Dr. Predmore’s assistant Jim Nelson, right, holds a capped needle in his mouth, while explaining the kitten shot to Marcus Valdez, 21, of Rochester, left, before giving the shot to 12-week-old Luna during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Nick, short for Pumpernickel, waits their turn in their travel carriage during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Multiple dog owners finalize payments and paperwork after their dogs received shots during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Dr. Larry Predmore gives a shot to Scooby as owner Steven Mitchell holds them during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Dixie the cat watches the other animals in line through their travel carrier during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Marcus Valdez, 21, of Rochester, left, helps Dr. Predmore’s assistant Jim Nelson, right, with handling 12-week-old Stormy before receiving a kitten shot during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
A dog owner holds their dog's head before Kate Mullenbach and her son James, 1, give a shot during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
The 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic was held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061423-Rabies Vaccine Clinic
Owner Jim Nelson attempts to feed Bo a treat for a second time to no avail as Bo accidentally spits out the treat again during the 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
