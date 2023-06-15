Photos: 65th Annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic on June 14, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The 65th annual Rabies Vaccine Clinic was held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.