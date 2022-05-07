SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: 8th Annual Tap House Beer Street Social

The 8th Annual Tap House Beer Street Social was held on Friday, May 6, 2022, along Historic 3rd in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 06, 2022 08:20 PM
Share
Beer Street Social
Beer Street Social along 3rd Street Southwest on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Beer Street Social
People dance during Beer Street Social along 3rd Street Southwest on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Beer Street Social
People dance during Beer Street Social along 3rd Street Southwest on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Beer Street Social
People dance during Beer Street Social along 3rd Street Southwest on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Beer Street Social
Elli Hoffman, 10, of Rochester dances with Emmett, 3, during Beer Street Social along 3rd Street Southwest on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Beer Street Social
People dance during Beer Street Social along 3rd Street Southwest on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Beer Street Social
Beer Street Social along 3rd Street Southwest on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTERTAP HOUSE
What to read next
IMG_8320.JPG
Local
Stewartville Public Schools to ask voters for referendum of nearly $38 million
Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s.
May 06, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20220506.100MileSale1.jpg
Exclusive
Local
'It’s wonderful being a part of people’s tradition': 100 Mile Garage Sale underway in SE Minnesota
The yearly tradition of garage sales stretching down Highway 61 in Minnesota has kicked off once again, and many people have flocked to their favorites stops to discover any great deals they can find.
May 06, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_8142 Copy.jpg
Local
Zumbro Education District brings back Activity Day after two year absence
If it hadn't been for the two-year break because of the pandemic, this would have been the 32 year of the event.
May 06, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Christina Jacobs
Exclusive
Local
Rochester woman wins child care provider of the year award
Christina Jacobs has been a child care provider for close to 30 years. This year she was recognized for her work by being awarded child care provider of the year
May 06, 2022 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson